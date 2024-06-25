Sometimes all it takes is one bold color. That’s a point that Lupita Nyong’o has been making time after time on red carpets for years. And it’s a point she’s been driving home over the last few days while on the press tour for her latest film A Quiet Place.

Today, the short-haired star was spotted in red, a color she’s turned to time and time again. For her latest look she and power stylist Micaela Erlinger opted for a coat and mini sheath dress look from Akris. The structured wool coat features prominent shoulders and three-quarter-length bracelet sleeves.

Lupita Nyong'o is seen on June 25, 2024 in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

It was paired with simple red pumps, black tights, and a heart-shaped telephone bag from Betsey Johnson. The cross body piece added the perfect touch of romantic kitsch to the look.

But it wasn’t the only monochromatic look she’s worn recently. Just yesterday she stepped out in all black. For that look, Dolce and Gabbana created a tightly tailored blazer-inspired romper. Featuring long sleeves and exaggerated satin lapels, the short-double breasted piece was matched with fishnet tights.

Lupita Nyong'o is seen on June 24, 2024 in New York City. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Erlinger chose an elaborate diamond necklace and rings as well as black satin heels from Aquazzura to go with the look. She also sported oversized Cap d’Ail shades from Silhouette Eyewear.

Earlier in the day she stuck with satin but opted for white. The look was from Cinq a Sept, pairing the brand’s Jenson Jacket, featuring a cropped silhouette and oversized cuffs on a three-quarter length sleeve, with the brand’s Jenson pants, replete with cargo pockets and a belted waist. The sunglasses were the same Cap d’Ail style from Silhouette.

Lupita Nyong'o is seen on June 24, 2024 in New York City. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Opting for one bold hue to take over an entire ensemble is something Lupita has done since her debut back in 2014. In that first press run for 12 Years a Slave, she was turning up on carpets in an all teal Gucci column dress and a baby blue Prada number. The red Ralph Lauren look she wore to the Golden Globes that year seems a spiritual sibling to the red Akris she wore today.