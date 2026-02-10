Meet the 20 Semi-Finalists of the 2026 LVMH Prize

Fashion thrives on what’s next—and today, the industry recognized the future by unveiling the 20 semi-finalists for the 2026 LVMH Prize. Hailing from 17 countries (including, for the first time, Georgia, Kenya and Thailand), the list features an eclectic mix of newcomers and fast-rising independent labels. There’s New York favorites like Colleen Allen, known for her bewitchingly feminine silhouettes, and designer Zane Lii, whose boxy, color-blocked creations have become a favorite of cool girls like Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lawrence. Kartik Kumra of Kartik Research recieved a nod, after being shortlisted for the award in 2023, as did the likes of Ponte, Julie Kegels, and Tíscar Espadas.

“I am delighted by the worldwide success of the LVMH Prize,” Delphine Arnault, the chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture and founder of the LVMH Prize, said in a statement. “Once again, I have the privilege of unveiling a shortlist of remarkable talents. Their collections span contemporary elegance, bold designs and even one-of-a-kind pieces. Craftsmanship and research into materials lie at the heart of their creations.”

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Last year, Soshi Otsuki, the Japanese designer behind menswear label Soshiotsuki, took home the grand prize: a €400,000 endowment and one year of mentorship from LVMH experts. (Previous winners have included fashion darlings like Ellen Hodakova Larsson, Grace Wales Bonner, and Simone Porte Jacquemus.) The organization will also present the Karl Lagerfeld Prize and the Savoir-Faire Prize, with winners each receiving €200,000 and one year of mentorship from LVMH experts.

The 20 semi-finalists will showcase their collections at the semi-final showroom in Paris in early March, whereafter eight designers will be chosen as finalists. Get to know those longlisted, here.

Kartik Research fall 2026. @kartikresearch

Act N°1, a genderless collection by Luca Lin of Italy

Colleen Allen, a New York-based womenswear line by Colleen Allen

De Pino, womenswear brand by Gabriel Figueiredo

Derrick, a menswear collection by the U.K.’s Luke Derrick

Golsaah, an Iranian womenswear label by Golnar Ahmadian

Iamisigo by Bubu Ogisi of Nigeria, a womenswear and menswear brand

Colleen Allen and Lily Allen at the 2025 CFDA Awards. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Institution, womenswear, menswear and genderless collection by by Galib Gassanoff of Georgia

Julie Kegels, an eponymous womenswear line by Julie Kegels of Belgium

Kartik Research, a womenswear and menswear collection, by Kartik Kumra of India

Kinyan Lam by Kinyan Lam, China, genderless collections

Lii, a womenswear and menswear line by Zane Li, China

Lii spring 2026. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Maz Manuela Álvarez by Manuela Álvarez of Colombia, womenswear

Nong Rak, a womenswear, menswear and genderless collection, by Cherry W. Rain-Phuanfueang of the United States and Teerapat Phuangfueang, Thailand

Petra Fagerström by Petra Fagerström, Sweden, womenswear

Ponte by Harry Pontefract, United Kingdom, womenswear and menswear

Shinyakozuka, a Japanese menswear collection by Shinya Kozuka

Ssstein, a menswear and genderless line by Kiichiro Asakawa of Japan

Thevxlley by Daniel del Valle Fernandez of Spain, genderless collections

Tíscar Espadas by Tíscar Espadas, Spain, and Kevin Kohler, Switzerland, genderless collections

Yoshita 1967, a womenswear line by Anil Padia, Kenya