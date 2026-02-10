Meet the 20 Semi-Finalists of the 2026 LVMH Prize
Fashion thrives on what’s next—and today, the industry recognized the future by unveiling the 20 semi-finalists for the 2026 LVMH Prize. Hailing from 17 countries (including, for the first time, Georgia, Kenya and Thailand), the list features an eclectic mix of newcomers and fast-rising independent labels. There’s New York favorites like Colleen Allen, known for her bewitchingly feminine silhouettes, and designer Zane Lii, whose boxy, color-blocked creations have become a favorite of cool girls like Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lawrence. Kartik Kumra of Kartik Research recieved a nod, after being shortlisted for the award in 2023, as did the likes of Ponte, Julie Kegels, and Tíscar Espadas.
“I am delighted by the worldwide success of the LVMH Prize,” Delphine Arnault, the chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture and founder of the LVMH Prize, said in a statement. “Once again, I have the privilege of unveiling a shortlist of remarkable talents. Their collections span contemporary elegance, bold designs and even one-of-a-kind pieces. Craftsmanship and research into materials lie at the heart of their creations.”
Last year, Soshi Otsuki, the Japanese designer behind menswear label Soshiotsuki, took home the grand prize: a €400,000 endowment and one year of mentorship from LVMH experts. (Previous winners have included fashion darlings like Ellen Hodakova Larsson, Grace Wales Bonner, and Simone Porte Jacquemus.) The organization will also present the Karl Lagerfeld Prize and the Savoir-Faire Prize, with winners each receiving €200,000 and one year of mentorship from LVMH experts.
The 20 semi-finalists will showcase their collections at the semi-final showroom in Paris in early March, whereafter eight designers will be chosen as finalists. Get to know those longlisted, here.
Act N°1, a genderless collection by Luca Lin of Italy
Colleen Allen, a New York-based womenswear line by Colleen Allen
De Pino, womenswear brand by Gabriel Figueiredo
Derrick, a menswear collection by the U.K.’s Luke Derrick
Golsaah, an Iranian womenswear label by Golnar Ahmadian
Iamisigo by Bubu Ogisi of Nigeria, a womenswear and menswear brand
Institution, womenswear, menswear and genderless collection by by Galib Gassanoff of Georgia
Julie Kegels, an eponymous womenswear line by Julie Kegels of Belgium
Kartik Research, a womenswear and menswear collection, by Kartik Kumra of India
Kinyan Lam by Kinyan Lam, China, genderless collections
Lii, a womenswear and menswear line by Zane Li, China
Maz Manuela Álvarez by Manuela Álvarez of Colombia, womenswear
Nong Rak, a womenswear, menswear and genderless collection, by Cherry W. Rain-Phuanfueang of the United States and Teerapat Phuangfueang, Thailand
Petra Fagerström by Petra Fagerström, Sweden, womenswear
Ponte by Harry Pontefract, United Kingdom, womenswear and menswear
Shinyakozuka, a Japanese menswear collection by Shinya Kozuka
Ssstein, a menswear and genderless line by Kiichiro Asakawa of Japan
Thevxlley by Daniel del Valle Fernandez of Spain, genderless collections
Tíscar Espadas by Tíscar Espadas, Spain, and Kevin Kohler, Switzerland, genderless collections
Yoshita 1967, a womenswear line by Anil Padia, Kenya