The 8 Most Extravagant Timepieces We Saw at LVMH Watch Week 2025
On January 21 and 22, LVMH descended upon midtown Manhattan in New York City for the luxury conglomerate’s annual watch week. The event, which celebrates the biggest and most sumptuous timepieces on the market, was held at three of LVMH’s iconic 5th Avenue flagships: the Tiffany Landmark, Bulgari, and the newly opened Louis Vuitton store. (LVMH then took the show on the road, landing in Paris on January 30-31 at the Cheval Blanc hotel for watch week in Europe.) The parent company of Loewe, Christian Dior, Givenchy, and many more brands presented new launches from Tiffany, Bulgari, Hublot, Zenith, Tag Heuer, Gerald Genta, Chris Roth, and, for the first time, Louis Vuitton was added to the lineup. Ahead, our favorite debuts from the event.
Tiffany & Co. Carat 128 Aquamarine
This extraordinary timepiece is inspired by one of the world’s most famous stones: the Tiffany Diamond, a 128.54-carat yellow diamond. Featuring 897 diamonds, totaling over 29 carats, with a snow-set diamond dial protected by a remarkable 35-carat aquamarine, this watch was meticulously cut to mirror the shape of the Tiffany Diamond. As if that wasn’t jaw-dropping enough, the bracelet features five rows of diamonds in the signature Tiffany Setting, totaling 251 stones cut to resemble a Tiffany engagement ring. While many—myself included—have dreamed of owning a classic six-prong Tiffany diamond ring, it’s likely that they couldn’t imagine having 251 of them adorn their wrists. And that’s a good thing, because only one person can have this one of-a-kind high jewelry horological masterpiece.
Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Convergence
The latest timepiece in the Tambour family is inspired by vintage montres à guichet, or watches with apertures. Here, the time is elegantly displayed in two sculpted windows (with a dragging indication of hours and minutes). The watch features a mirror-polished 18-karat pink gold face so reflective that the wearer could use it as a mirror in a pinch. While the face is very demure, and very mindfully hides the usual features we expect to see on a watch, the back is quite the opposite. The Tambour Convergence is equipped with an open-back case, displaying the new in-house automatic movement. And just to add to the charm of it all, the leather bracelet features yellow stitching reminiscent of Louis Vuitton’s iconic handbags.
The Tambour Convergence comes in two variations: an 18-karat pink gold model (pictured here), and platinum with a diamond snow set face model—a 37 millimeter watch with a 45-hour power reserve and water-resistant up to 30 meters. Learn more here.
Bulgari’s Serpenti Seduttori Automatic
Twenty-twenty-five is the Year of the Snake—or the year of the Bulgari Serpenti, depending on who you ask. It’s the perfect time for Bulgari to introduce its newest calibre of the BVS100 Lady Solotempo Automatic: an in-house, self-winding movement that transforms the Serpenti Seduttori and the rest of the Serpenti line from fine jewelry watches to sophisticated timepieces. The tiny mechanical movement was designed specifically to fit the signature shape of the Serpenti head, and took the team in Switzerland three years to create. To ensure all that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed, the watch features a transparent case back that displays the oscillating movement.
But it’s not all tech and calibres—the Serpenti Seduttori Automatic in yellow gold features 36 round brilliant-cut diamonds and a cabochon-cut pink rubellite. The piece comes in several variations including rose gold, stainless steel, and pavé diamonds. Learn more here.
Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow
To mark its 160th anniversary, Zenith has launched an 18-karat gold, rainbow gem set version of the classic Chronomaster, proving that the brand can create not only sophisticated watches but also fine jewelry pieces. The Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow features 50 baguette cut stones—including 40 sapphires in subtly varying shades—and 10 diamonds, resulting in a brilliant rainbow gradient. Rest assured: behind the 18-karat gold, sapphires, and diamonds is still the same classic Chronomaster, with a 41 millimeter case, a 1/10th of a second chronograph, and a 60-hour power reserve. Learn more here.
Gerald Genta’s Gentissima Oursin Fire Opal
Possibly the most awe-inspiring watch of the week was the Gentissima Oursin Fire Opal from Gerald Genta. Inspired by the late designer’s 1994 Oursin—or sea urchin—design, this limited-edition timepiece features a vibrant orange cornelian dial in a 36.5 millimeter yellow-gold case encircled by 137 fire opal gems, each hand-secured with yellow gold pins. It’s the fourth iteration in the relaunched Gentissima Oursin series, and it is by far the most striking. The Gentissima Oursin Fire Opal will be available May 2025, and is powered by a Zenith elite movement boasting a 50-hour power reserve.
Daniel Roth’s Extra Plat Souscription
The Extra Plat Souscription is refreshingly pared back compared to its predecessor, the Tourbillon Souscription. While the case—with its iconic double-ellipse shape—may look the same it is 1.2 millimeters thinner, due to a brand-new, ultra-thin movement. The dial still features the famous hand guilloché technique, and only has two hands for hours and minutes, making the Extra Plat sleeker and more elegant. A year after the brand’s relaunch with LVMH, the team at La Fabrique du Temps has given us a Daniel Roth dress watch (but when I say “us,” I mean just 20 of us—because like the Tourbillion Souscription, this watch is limited-edition. Learn more here.
Hublot’s Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Green Saxem
Hublot is always pushing the envelope when it comes to function and design—and the brand’s latest timepiece, the Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Green Saxem, is no exception. Saxem is a material originally developed for satellite technology, a combination of sapphire, aluminium oxide, and “rare earth elements” making it stronger and more vibrant in color than traditional sapphire, a gem Hublot is known to use. While I didn’t test out the strength of Saxem myself, the ability to withstand being launched into space should be proof enough. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Big Bang—I expect this is just the beginning of Big Bang launches to come in 2025.
Featuring a 44 millimeter case, a smoked-black sapphire crystal dial, and a 72-hour power reserve, the Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Green Saxem is limited to just 18 pieces. Learn more here.
Tag Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye
This watch seamlessly blends Tag’s classic chronograph and Porsche’s iconic race car design. The black dial with beige markings is inspired by the 1965 Porsche 911 “147” dashboard, which was designed to be easy to read during races. The perforated leather-and-beige stitching on the bracelet is a nod to the leather Porsche seats and steering wheels. Perhaps the most notable feature are the snail-shaped wheels in the chronograph, which create a gradual acceleration effect for the first 15 seconds to mimic the way the Porsche 911 “147” accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers. After 15 seconds, it slows down to complete the minute at a normal pace. The Tag Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye has a 42 millimeter case, and comes in 18-karat gold (pictured here) and stainless steel. It boasts an 80-hour power reserve, and is water-resistant up to 100 meters. With only 11 made, this is a highly covetable timepiece for Tag and Porsche fans alike. Learn more here.