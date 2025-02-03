The latest timepiece in the Tambour family is inspired by vintage montres à guichet, or watches with apertures. Here, the time is elegantly displayed in two sculpted windows (with a dragging indication of hours and minutes). The watch features a mirror-polished 18-karat pink gold face so reflective that the wearer could use it as a mirror in a pinch. While the face is very demure, and very mindfully hides the usual features we expect to see on a watch, the back is quite the opposite. The Tambour Convergence is equipped with an open-back case, displaying the new in-house automatic movement. And just to add to the charm of it all, the leather bracelet features yellow stitching reminiscent of Louis Vuitton’s iconic handbags.

The Tambour Convergence comes in two variations: an 18-karat pink gold model (pictured here), and platinum with a diamond snow set face model—a 37 millimeter watch with a 45-hour power reserve and water-resistant up to 30 meters. Learn more here.