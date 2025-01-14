ADD TO CART

25 Lunar New Year Gifts to Celebrate the Year of the Snake

by Christina Holevas
Images courtesy of the brands. Collage by Ashley Peña
This year, the Lunar New Year begins on January 29th. According to the Chinese zodiac, the auspicious occasion marks a transition from the Year of the Dragon to the Year of the Snake. In Chinese culture, the sleek and slithering creature represents intuition, transformation, and growth—great news for those embarking on endeavors of introspection and self-improvement this year. Those born in the Year of Snake are said to be enigmatic and wise, often with a knack for metamorphosis.

Of course, even without the celebratory context, snakes and their symbolism have played an important role for fashion houses over the years. Brands like Bulgari, Gucci, and Tiffany & Co. have long incorporated serpents into their signature designs. At the start of the Year of the Snake, you’ll find even more to shop. A number of fashion houses have created special-edition pieces, featuring snakes or other symbolic imagery to celebrate. Below, shop some of our favorite offerings from limited-edition capsule collections.

Embroidered Cardigan in Wool and Cashmere Knit
$1,990
Chloé
Mini Satin Snake Handle Tote
$698
Tory Burch
Snake Cuff Bracelet
$890
Alexander McQueen
Lunar New Year black leather bag
$3,980
Fendi
Elsa Peretti Snake Necklace
$24,000
Tiffany & Co.
Snake Belt
$490
Bottega Veneta
Fleece Sweatshirt
$2,200
Miu Miu
Cny Play Crossbody
$395
Diesel
Oxford Cotton Shirt
$1,300
Gucci
Serpenti Turbogas Ring
$9,500
Bulgari
Chinese cloisonné
Loewe
Lunar New Year Embroidered Sweatshirt
$395
Kenzo
Good Luck Bag Charm
COS
Mini Peg Duffle Bag
$1,750
Burberry
Snake Drop Earrings
$0
Swarovski
Lunar New Year Snake Track Jacket
$575
Palm Angels
Diorelita Bracelet
$390
Dior
Lunar New Year 4-Bar Snake Bag
$1,900
Thom Browne
18K Yellow Gold Diamond Serpent Ring
$2,990
Anthony Lent
Serpent Fizzoni Satin Clutch
$1,495
Judith Leiber
Slithering Snake 14-karat gold diamond necklace
$11,825
Jacquie Aiche
Snake Leather Bag Charm
$390
Anya Hindmarch
Snake medium 18-karat gold diamond ring
$5,200
Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen
Tommy Beaded Bag Year of the Snake
$295
Staud
Beige Leather Sneakers
$555
Dries Van Noten
Curled Snake 18-karat gold, diamond and tsavorite necklace
$3,490
Ileana Makri
Snake 18-karat gold, emerald and diamond hoop earrings
$2,325
Anita Ko