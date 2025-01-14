25 Lunar New Year Gifts to Celebrate the Year of the Snake

This year, the Lunar New Year begins on January 29th. According to the Chinese zodiac, the auspicious occasion marks a transition from the Year of the Dragon to the Year of the Snake. In Chinese culture, the sleek and slithering creature represents intuition, transformation, and growth—great news for those embarking on endeavors of introspection and self-improvement this year. Those born in the Year of Snake are said to be enigmatic and wise, often with a knack for metamorphosis.

Of course, even without the celebratory context, snakes and their symbolism have played an important role for fashion houses over the years. Brands like Bulgari, Gucci, and Tiffany & Co. have long incorporated serpents into their signature designs. At the start of the Year of the Snake, you’ll find even more to shop. A number of fashion houses have created special-edition pieces, featuring snakes or other symbolic imagery to celebrate. Below, shop some of our favorite offerings from limited-edition capsule collections.