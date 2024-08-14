Madonna is in the north of Italy ahead of her 66th birthday later this week. And while some might expect Lady M to dabble in typical “vacation” fashion, she opted for exactly the opposite yesterday: all-black, lace lingerie.

The hitmaker was seen touring the popular holiday spot Portofino on Tuesday. She wore her version of the summer sundress: a black, lace-trimmed slip. Her twisted bridal dress featured a scoop neckline, straps that fell across her arms, and a see-through skirt. There was also a lace veil detail at the back of the piece that fell just below Madonna’s waist. She paired her dress with a selection of silver and gold jewelry, sheer gloves, and slip-on sandals—the latter proving to be perhaps the most typical “vacation” item of her entire look. Madonna also carried a white parasol, designed in a lace pattern, and wore black cat-eye glasses.

Madonna was seen surrounded by hoards of security and her rumored new boyfriend Akeem Morris. She has been romantically linked to the Jamaican soccer player, 28, since July. According to the Italian press, Madonna and her beau are being hosted at Villa Olivetta, the picturesque manse owned by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s become tradition for Madonna to jet overseas in honor of her big day. Last year, the singer spent her birthday in Lisbon, Portugal alongside her children—Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella and Estere—and close friends.

During her days-long celebration, which included a raucous dance party, Madonna wore everything from summer-ready florals to neon pink beach cover-ups. For her actual birthday evening, she slipped into a festive look that consisted of a lace corset, a button up shirt, and black gloves trimmed with feather plumes.

It has been reported that Madonna will ring in her 66th at the archaeological site at Pompeii in the south of Italy on Friday. According to officials from the nearby city of Naples, Madonna “loves Pompeii, loves the archaeological park, and can’t wait to come.” Apparently, she isn’t throwing an all-out bash like year. Instead, she’s opting for private tour that is “purely cultural in nature.”