Leo season may be winding down in a few days (which probably comes as a relief for some), but the period wouldn’t feel right without a birthday bash from one of the most famous fire signs: Madonna. On Wednesday, the pop sensation rang in her 65th birthday by showing off a very celebratory look on social media—and as twitter account PopCrave would say, “Madonna looks as beautiful as ever.”

In the clip, the birthday girl is pictured in what looks like a lavish hotel room as she adjusts her hair and outfit soundtracked by, fittingly, a Leo-themed song. For her look, Madonna mixed in some leather, lace, and sparkle into the almost complete monochrome ensemble.

She paired a fitted, lace-trimmed corset with an extremely cropped short sleeve button down which partially obscured the semi-sheer bust portion of the top. The star matched the upper half of the look with a coordinating pair of cotton pants that tucked perfectly into her lingerie-style piece. Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Madonna look without some extravagant accessories.

Nixing the opera-length trend, she opted for a shortened pair of gloves trimmed with black feather plumes. Jewelry tied in with the rest of the look, too. In addition to the layered rings over her gloves, the singer added in a delicate diamond necklace and a pair of two-tiered emerald earrings. In a selfie posted to her Instagram story, she later rocked a pair of diamond-trimmed glasses.

It’s been a week full of festivities for the singer. The day prior, she celebrated her son Rocco Ritchie’s 23rd birthday during her family’s annual holiday in Portugal. For the occasion, Madonna swapped her sultry birthday ensemble for a more island-ready look—she wore a white and pink floral wrap dress and styled her hair in loose waves.

Despite the celebrations, it wasn’t just all personal this week for Madonna. After making a full recovery from a “serious bacterial infection” that sent her to the hospital last month, she announced the full slate of rescheduled dates for her highly-anticipated ‘Celebration’ tour.

According to insiders, the singer is back in good spirits and is rehearsing ahead of the international tour. Fans will have to wait a bit longer, though, as things kicks off in October. But Madonna seems ready to go—she posted another series of selfies with the caption “All dressed up and nowhere to go. But soon, very soon, I’ll be traveling to you.”