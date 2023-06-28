Madonna has postponed her tour after a “serious bacterial infection” left her hospitalized, it was learned Wednesday. The singer, 64, was set to embark on her highly anticipated ‘Celebration’ tour on July 15th but has since been put on pause as she recovers.

She is, thankfully, expected to get better. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” longtime manager Guy Oseary said in a statement posted to Instagram. “A full recovery is expected.”

Below, here is everything we know so far.

Why was Madonna hospitalized?

According to Oseary, she was hospitalized on Saturday, June 24th after falling ill. Not much is known about the cause of her illness, but the details of the incident are rather startling.

“Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU,” he explained. Oseary went on to note that the musician is still receiving medical care.

According to Page Six, Madonna was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive. Upon her arrival, she was intubated for at least a day and was supported by her daughter Lola Leon, per sources. She has also now, reportedly, left the ICU.

When will the ‘Celebration’ tour resume?

The tour was supposed to kick off in Vancouver, Canada on July 15th with the last date coming in Amsterdam, Netherlands on December, 1st.

“There is no rescheduled date for the ‘Celebration’ tour just yet. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary said. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

What dates are affected?

Madonna is set to travel to 43 cities across the globe for the tour that will highlight her decade-spanning musical catalogue. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said in an announcement video.

North American dates: Vancouver, BC; Seattle, WA; Phoenix, AZ; Denver, CO; Tulsa, OK; St. Paul, MN; Cleveland, OH; Detroit, MI; Pittsburgh, PA; Chicago, IL; Toronto, ON; Montreal, QC; New York, NY; Boston, MA; Washington, DC; Atlanta, GA; Tampa, FL; Miami, FL; Houston, TX; Dallas, TX; Austin, TX; Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA; Las Vegas, NV

European dates: London, UK; Antwerp, BE; Copenhagen, DK; Stockholm, SE; Barcelona, ES; Lisbon, PT; Paris, FR; Cologne, DE; Milan, IT; Berlin, DE; Amsterdam, NL