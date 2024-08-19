Madonna, the ultimate Leo, knows how to put together a dramatic birthday look. And, so too, do her five children.

Over the weekend, the hitmaker rang in her 66th with close friends, her kids—Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 24, David, 18, Mercy, 18, Stella and Estere, 11—and a handful of ornate birthday looks. Madonna’s festivities kicked off in the tourist hotspot Positano, where she and her guests stayed at the Villa TreVille resort. The singer had been spending time in the city prior to her birthday weekend—she was spotted wearing a lace wedding dress while touring the town last week—but things really picked up come Friday. Between a fireworks display over the Amalfi Coast, Madonna slipped into a pair of birthday dresses. The first, a black lace gown worn with a matching head veil, was paired alongside sheer gloves and a gold rosary necklace. Then, for a night out on the Amalfi Coast, Madonna slipped into a floral number with ruffle details along the sleeves and a corset bodice. She styled her dress with white gloves and colorful bangles. Madonna posed for photos with her eldest son, Rocco who wore a patterned button down top and matching dress pants. Stella and Estere dressed up for their mom’s birthday weekend in a polka dot skirt set and silver satin separates.

For another evening, Madonna donned a dramatic satin gown that featured a floor-skimming train. She paired the gray show piece with ballet flats and a pink flower crown.

After checking out the Italian coast, Madonna and her guests reportedly made their way to the ruins of Pompeii for a private dinner. Wearing another statement dress, the singer entered the venue alongside her rumored beau, soccer player Akeem Morris. She paired her white gown, which was trimmed with lace details, next to a black bra and heaps of gold jewelry. Morris matched Madonna’s outfit, donning all-white tailoring, while the singer’s kids all went down different directions for their looks. Lourdes, Mercy, Estere, and Stella wore variations on the party dress while Rocco and David stayed simple in white and blue button downs, respectively. Following her birthday bash, Madonna announced that she would finance the “Dream of Flying” project, which supports young artists, through 2025. Clearly, a good time was had by all.