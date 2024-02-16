Maisie Williams’s Best Red Carpet Moments Have Always Been Perfectly British

Maisie Williams has taken on roles in Game of Thrones, the ’70s-based series Pistol, and the fashion drama The New Look—meaning that her on-screen versatility is perhaps only eclipsed by that of her shapeshifting style. Throughout her relatively short career, Williams has underwent quite the evolution on the red carpet, indulging in everything from perfectly British tea-length dresses to edgy, avant-garde pieces. She’s also never been afraid to switch up her entire look, either—she’s known to experiment with bleached eyebrows, a buzzed pixie cut, and vintage Hollywood waves.

As Williams’s star power has risen, so too has the opulence of the brands with which she’s worked. Following her breakthrough appearance in Game of Thrones, it wasn’t long before the actress cozied up to labels like Maison Margiela, Dior, Givenchy, and Simone Rocha. Williams has also shown herself to be a proponet of vintage fashion, having slipped into archival Alexander McQueen and Comme des Garçons looks on the step and repeat. Below, a look back at Maisie Williams’s best red carpet fashion.

2024: The New Look Premiere Dominik Bindl/WireImage/Getty Images Williams pulled out this archival Comme des Garçons gown, from the brand’s fall 1987 collection, for the world premiere of The New Look.

2024: The New Look Event Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Williams referenced Dior’s New Look in this Erdem skirt set during, fittingly, an event for her AppleTV+ series The New Look.

2023: The Fashion Awards Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress tapped one of London’s buzziest designers, Simone Rocha, to attend the 2023 Fashion Awards.

2023: GQ Men Of The Year Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Williams paired her glittering Maison Margiela tulle dress with even more sparkly shoes for the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

2023: BoF500 Gala Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you look close enough, the bodice of the star’s Hodakova dress was designed with dozens of upcycled waistbands.

2023: Vogue World Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images All eyes were on Williams during Vogue World in this avant-garde Maison Margiela look.

2022: Pistol Premiere Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Williams channeled punk romance for the premiere of Pistol with this vintage Junya Watanabe number.

2022: Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Williams exemplified the 2022 Met Gala’s theme of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” by sporting one of New York’s foremost designers, Thom Browne.

2021: Met Gala Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images For her debut Met Gala appearance, the actress took an unconventional approach—she wore an all-black look that she designed with her then-boyfriend Reuben Selby.

2021: GQ Men of the Year Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards, the actress slipped into another vintage moment—this one, from Alexander McQueen.

2019: Business of Fashion Gala Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images The actress took a casual approach in a cropped set to attend a Business of Fashion Gala.

2019: Emmy Awards David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Williams looked like a true Hollywood veteran in this custom J.W. Anderson look for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

2019: Game of Thrones Season Finale Premiere Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Williams matched her pink hair with a powdery Coach look for a 2019 Game of Thrones event.

2019: Game of Thrones New York Premiere Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The actress dazzled in a tiered Miu Miu confection for the New York premiere of Game of Thrones.

2017: Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Williams shined bright at the 2017 Golden Globes in this sunflower yellow look from London brand Ong-Oaj Pairam.

2017: SAG Awards MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images For the 2017 SAG Awards, Williams channeled Old Hollywood glamour in this pink Charlie Brear slipdress that she paired with a silver clutch.

2017: Game of Thrones Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Williams matched her plunging green dress with a black clutch and heels for the 2017 premiere of Game of Thrones.

2016: Emmy Awards John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Williams looked buttoned up for the 2016 Emmy Awards in a floral, tea-length dress.

2016: BAFTA Television Awards Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images The 2016 BAFTA Television Awards called for this blush pink minidress and pointed-toe heels.

2015: Emmy Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Williams was ahead of the Barbiecore curve when she stepped out to the 2015 Emmy Awards in a bright strapless gown and fuzzy heels.

2014: BFI London Film Festival Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Williams stepped out to the BFI London Film Festival in a floral number that she paired with metallic heels.

2014: Game of Thrones Season 4 Premiere Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images Williams brought a pop of color to her white dress, by way of statement yellow heels, for the 2014 premiere of Game of Thrones.