Maisie Williams will take on the role of Catherine Dior in The New Look, so, why not slip into some actual Dior for the series’ New York City premiere? Last night, Williams joined her star-studded castmates in the Big Apple as she delivered another vintage-inspired step and repeat moment.

Williams once again referenced Monsieur Dior’s iconic silhouette (fittingly, the New Look in specific) with her gothic, off-the-shoulder gown. The piece featured a dramatic, criss-cross plunging neckline and ruffled skirt that finished just below the actress’ knees. Williams’ dress was more about cut, less about pattern or color—something that the actress further enhanced with the remainder of her look.

Like any quality New Look reference, Williams made sure to trot out the perfect retro accessories. She topped off her pin curled hair with a black beret and went with sheer opera gloves and matching tights. She added a bold red lip and dainty earrings for a pop of color and slipped into a pair of black, pointed-toe heels.

Dominik Bindl/WireImage/Getty Images

Williams later joined her co-stars, Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche, who play Christian Dior and Coco Chanel respectively, on the red carpet. Mendelsohn looked dapper in a double-breasted suit and dress pants while Binoche took a more avant-garde approach. The French actress dazzled in a plunging column gown, leather gloves, and a dramatic top hat.

Dominik Bindl/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s fitting that Williams is referencing Dior’s New Look throughout her press tour—aside from the obvious connotations, the hyper-feminine silhouette is one of the most recognizable in fashion. During an event earlier this month, Williams went totally ’40s Dior with an all-black skirt set from Erdem’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

It’s refreshing to see an actress truly tap into her character—in fact, Williams isn’t the only star indulging in a bit of method dressing while promoting their projects. Although we would consider Williams’ outfits to be more period dressing per say, Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Zendaya have all been channeling their on-screen characters on the red carpet.

The AppleTV+ series does premiere tomorrow so, unfortunately, this is likely Williams’ final press look. Still, the actress definitely went out on a high note—and, judging by series teasers, we’re in for some style treats on the screen, too.