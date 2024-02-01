Maisie Williams Brings British Edge To the Sheer Going Out Top

Maisie Williams has always marched to the beat of her own drum, so, it’s only fitting that she’s brought her signature counterculture edge to fashion’s obsession with sheer cut-outs. Last night, the actress stepped out to a BAFTAs pre-party in London wearing a barely-there mesh top.

Williams’ top, from fashion girl favorite Nensi Dojaka, was truly less about proper function and more about flashing the maximum amount of skin possible. The front portion of the piece featured a criss-cross neckline that led to a series of exposed cut-outs near the actress’ chest. Very, very stringy straps attached to long sleeves on either side, while a completely see-through panel made up the bulk of the top.

Now, someone like Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber (both well versed in the leanings of Dojaka) might have worn this piece solo or with some sort of equally diaphanous bottoms. But considering that Williams hails from a very different style universe, more London underground than Calabasas chic, it makes sense she went about the rest of the look in her own way.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

The actress styled her lingerie top with a pair of loose-fitting dress pants. Her roomier bottoms brought an understated edge to the look—while yes, her top was very much “going out,” her casual pants looked more like she just returned from some sort of business meeting.

There was also a considerable cut-out in the back, which perfectly showed off Williams’ various tattoos.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Styling also played a key role in Williams sheer switch up. Her crescent-shaped shoulder bag, complete with multi-color graphics, only furthered the look’s London edge, as did her pointed sling back heels. Oh, and we can’t forget her slicked back pixie cut and statement hoop earrings.

There’s no denying the styles of London, New York, and Los Angeles are very, very different. Even aside from their wildly divergent Fashion Weeks, celebrities from the respective cities carry themselves rather distinctly. You’ll be hard pressed to find an L.A. girl in something a Londoner would wear, and vice versa. Case in point: Maisie Williams’ goth glam take on sheer fabric.