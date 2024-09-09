Malia Obama is forging her own identity and has turned to one of fashion’s most iconoclastic labels for some help. Over the weekend, Malia attended the opening ceremony of the American Film Festival in Deauville, France on Friday in full look from Vivienne Westwood’s fall 2024 collection designed by Andreas Kronthaler.

The former first daughter-turned-director channeled the late designer’s signature corsetry work by opting for a structured, off-the-shoulder top. She paired the fitted piece with a skirt pieced together from tartan fabrics. Malia let her auburn hair fall past her shoulders and completed the outfit with brown knee-high boots. Malia’s rare red carpet appearance was for the premiere of her short film, The Heart, which she wrote and directed. The project also debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January, an occasion that marked the filmmaker’s first red carpet-appearance.

“Queen,” Obama said of Westwood while wearing her namesake brand over the weekend. “I don’t know as much about fashion,” she added. “But I’m happy to be wearing it.”

Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

While she might admit to not knowing “as much” about fashion, Malia’s post-White House style certainly says otherwise. During her step and repeat debut earlier this year, she opted for a less formal—but still very “cool girl” adjacent—outfit. She carried the poise of a long-time filmmaker, wearing a charcoal coat, an unbuttoned top, and black skinny pants. Her chunky black boots gave off the air of a veteran director while her skinny scarf said “I know what it takes to be a fashion girl, too.” Malia’s knit neck accessory has been a hit among the likes of Bella Hadid and Kaia Geber.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Malia is clearly carving out a lane for herself in film. She’s dropped her last name, worked with Donald Glover and directed her own project, and is now figuring out how to navigate the red carpet.

Maybe Malia and another stylish (potential) first daughter, Ella Emhoff, can compare notes sometime soon.