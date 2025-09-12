A good pair of jeans will live in your closet for a lifetime or, at the very least, a couple of years. Don’t believe me? Ask Margot Robbie, who just pulled two-and-a-half-year-old denim out of her wardrobe for a stop on her current press tour.

On Friday morning, Robbie stepped out in London to appear on BBC Radio One to discuss her upcoming film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. The outing called for a simple, yet chic look, and neither Robbie nor her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, had to look too far to find the right piece. The actress was able to shop her own closet and brought out a pair of Chanel bell-bottom jeans she previously wore in 2023.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Robbie paired the pants with a nude leather Chanel halter top featuring a low-cut neckline decorated with beads. A matching bomber jacket kept her warm, while a gold top-handle Chanel bag and strappy heels completed the look.

One is never more comfortable than when in one’s favorite jeans, so Robbie likely felt especially confident heading into the interview with this tried-and-true pair. She initially wore the bottoms at the Chanel Resort 2024 show, held at the Paramount Studios lot back in May 2023. Back then, she opted to style them with a black bra and a chainlink vest. It seems on Friday, though, Robbie was looking to cover up a bit more, which is fair, considering that on the night prior, she really bared it all on the red carpet in a completely sheer Armani dress.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

At a time when the concept of “good jeans” is being so hotly debated, Robbie is throwing yet another brand into the mix. While denim isn’t usually the first thing one thinks of when it comes to Chanel, Robbie’s latest appearance may just be enough to change that.