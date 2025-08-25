Margot Robbie’s Stacked Trousers Are Equal Parts Boxers & Boardroom

Can’t decide between which pants to wear? Margot Robbie asks, ‘Why not both at the same time?’ Continuing her A Big Bold Beautiful Journey press tour this past weekend, Robbie slipped into a pair of bottoms that nodded to a nostalgic trend in a decidedly modern way.

Robbie, styled by Andrew Mukamal, slipped into a head-to-toe look from Vivienne Westwood’s fall 2025 collection that was a study in contrasts. Up top, the actor wore a fitted corset that featured sheer paneling along the sides and thick spaghetti straps with tie closures. Juxtaposed below were a pair of baggy office trousers.

But don’t expect to find these slacks at your local department store—they were dramatically stacked at the waist, creating a layered effect that blended streetwear and boardroom aesthetics. The outer layer of Robbie’s pants was designed to fit ultra-baggy, with the zipper and belt loops hanging low on her waist. Inside, there was another pair of all-black bloomers that imitated the look of men’s boxers with a ribbed waistband. To balance the look, Robbie wore her signature blonde hair in perfect curls and sported a pair of pointed-toe boots.

Robbie kicked off her A Big Bold Beautiful Journey press tour in Los Angeles last week, marking her first appearance on the red carpet in nearly a year. The Barbie actor joined her co-star, Colin Farrell, at a photo call in a reworked LBD from Stella McCartney. The micro-mini piece reinvented the classic silhouette with semi-sheer paneling at the bust and padded hips.

With her first two outfits, Robbie’s clearly laid out the path forward in how she’s approaching her press style this time around. (And no, don’t expect the overtly themed wears from her Barbie days). Yes, the actor has embraced all-black thus far. But she’s also reworking timeless wardrobe staples, whether that be the little black dress or your favorite pair of work pants.