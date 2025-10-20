Margot Robbie's Big Fall Look Is Boho Meets Ballet

Margot Robbie’s dinner outfit is ready for some chilly fall weather, the never-ending Boho renaissance, and a ballet class for good measure. Over the weekend, Robbie grabbed dinner with her Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi in Los Angeles in an outfit that didn’t settle on just one aesthetic.

In keeping with seasonal style, Robbie bundled up in a midnight blue lambskin trench coat from Bottega Veneta that she wore with a pair of overly-baggy blue jeans that sat low on her waist. While traditional styling methods would suggest a knit sweater of some sort underneath Robbie’s coat, she went down quite the unexpected route with the remainder of her ensemble.

She chose a Boho Chloé camisole that featured lace detailing along the bust and ruffles plunging down the front. For another twist, Robbie’s dinner shoes weren’t really shoes at all. She wore baby pink ballet slippers from Miu Miu. An oversized woven handbag from Bottega Veneta gave the look an edge.

BACKGRID

Robbie recently wrapped up her A Big Bold Beautiful World press tour, where she favored skin-hugging and archival vintage looks from the likes of Thierry Mugler, Armani Privé, and Phoebe Philo-era Celine.

Her dinner look, however, spoke to a different side of her fashion sense—one that isn’t afraid to mix and match vibes. There’s the stylings of a classic fall ensemble in her floor-length leather jacket and utilitarian denim trousers. But paired with a Boho-inspired blouse and ballerina footwear, the look veered into new territory than the usually very simple and buttoned-up off-duty ensembles we’re used to seeing from Robbie.