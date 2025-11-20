Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s turn as tortured lovers in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights won’t hit theaters until February 2026, but we’re already getting a preview of the press tour. Earlier this week, the Barbie star took some time out of her schedule to support Elordi’s latest—Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein—all while mixing blue jeans with archival 2000s outerwear, no less.

Robbie was on hand to moderate a Q&A session at Netflix’s Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, but even though this wasn’t a red-carpet event, she still brought some fashion. She slipped on a chocolate brown jacket from John Galliano’s eponymous fall 2005 collection. Lined with fur around the cuffs and collar, it was designed in a suede damask print and accented by brown closures. Her low-rise, bootcut jeans didn’t appear to be vintage, but they certainly felt appropriate to wear with something from 2005.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Galliano looked to vintage Hollywood glamour and 1920s Paris for his namesake line’s fall 2005 offering. There were slouchy blazers reminiscent of Marlene Dietrich, silky evening dresses, and models decked out in curled updos and teensy, glossy lips à la Clara Bow. The designer also nodded to his own work, both on the runways and the red carpets. In fact, Robbie’s vintage coat had inklings of one of Galliano’s most famous creations: the chartreuse, floral-patterned slip dress Dior he created for Nicole Kidman to wear to the 1997 Oscars.

Though jeans were few and far between in Galliano’s fall 2005 show, it was only right that Robbie would pair her vintage coat with some utilitarian denim. This is someone who just wore baggy blue jeans, a lace top, and ballet flats for a night out, after all.