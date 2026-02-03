Margot Robbie knows how to stay on theme. After leaning into Victorian glamour at the Wuthering Heights Paris premiere, the actor arrived at the film’s after party last night in another method-minded ensemble.

But Robbie’s after party look pushed the mood in a more mischievous direction. She was spotted leaving the Grand Rex theatre in a micro-mini black dress. Sitting off the shoulder, it featured a pleated peplum and lacing along the bodice and skirt. Lace accents added to the sense of seduction. The design featured a garter-esque detail that attached at the mini skirt’s hem, but Robbie spent most of the evening without it. She finished her look with a curled hairstyle, patent leather heels, and a black charm necklace.

Robbie started her evening with a grand statement when she showed up to the film’s premiere in a custom Chanel number by Matthieu Blazy. Despite the actor’s years of allegiance to the French brand, it marked her first time wearing a bespoke piece by the recently-appointed designer. The velvet ball gown featured a fitted bustier, a gathered skirt with drapes, and an ivory under layer. The dress’s bustle train was accented with feathers.

Although the dress’s Brontëan period references were easily identifiable, Robbie and Blazy looked to a decidedly more modern inspiration for the outfit: the red carpet itself.

“The colors were so carefully chosen to match the [Paris] premiere red carpet,” Robbie told Vogue. She added, It is such an honor to wear this look designed by Matthieu. It’s the first Chanel red carpet look I’ve worn designed by him, and I couldn’t think of a more special occasion than for Wuthering Heights, a project that is so special to me.”