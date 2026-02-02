Did Margot Robbie Raid the Wuthering Heights Costume Department?

The Wuthering Heights press tour continues, as does Margot Robbie’s parade of luscious, theme-adjacent looks. On Monday, the actress attended the Paris premiere of her upcoming film dressed in a gown that looked to be plucked right from the movie’s set. Really, someone should check the security footage.

We would be more concerned about the theft if we didn’t know the dress is actually Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel. The designer just made his couture debut for the brand last week, but instead of snagging a look right off the runway—which would have been a coup in its own right—Robbie opted to go the just-as-impressive custom route. The actress attended the red carpet in a gown that matched the ground she walked on: a burgundy velvet dress with a bustier top and gathered skirt, which draped over an ivory silk faille underlayer. The velvet fabric bustled in the back for a dramatic effect, decorated with some burgundy feathers and petals before erupting into a train that blended into the carpet. Robbie completed the ensemble with a matching red velvet choker and casual glam.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Robbie once again worked with her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, on this look. Ever since the Barbie press tour, the two have proven their place among the Mount Rushmore of method dressers (alongside Law Roach and Zendaya, of course). This dress continues that tradition, paying homage to Wuthering Heights and Robbie’s character, Cathy.

But while the design was clearly inspired by the film, it’s not strictly Victorian like Wuthering Heights. The wasp waist and full skirt were both quintessential in the time period, but the sleeveless top adds modernity, while the draped look is more Charles James than anything else. That being said, we know the movie’s costumes are anachronistic at times, with costume designer Jacqueline Durran saying she looked toward a multitude of eras—including old Hollywood and contemporary fashion—when designing for the film. In fact, Durran told Vogue that Cathy’s wedding dress was “an amalgam of Victorian and 1950s fashion—from [Franz Xaver] Winterhalter to Charles James.”

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

The choice of red is also fitting, as Durran used the color consistently when designing Cathy’s dresses for Heights. Robbie told Vogue, though, that this hue was specifically chosen to match the premiere red carpet.

Whatever the inspiration, this is likely the closest Robbie has gotten to method dressing on the tour thus far. Yes, she has evoked the gothicism of the Victorian era with past looks, but this dress, while not strictly true to the mid-19th century, feels very appropriate for the promotion of 2026’s Wuthering Heights.