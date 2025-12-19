Margot Robbie has been embracing pared-back ease with her style choices of late, and she’s taking that essence straight into the festive season. Seen heading to a holiday brunch in Los Angeles, the actor made the case that ’90s casual is appropriate at anytime of the year.

Instead of so many of the over-the-top looks we’ve seen from the celebrity set this week, Robbie centered her outfit on a tried-and-tested wardrobe staple: a pair of slouchy blue jeans. They were low-rise and slightly loose in fit. Up top, is where the slight “holiday” elements of Robbie’s outfit came in. She wore a midriff-baring scoop-neck tank in a holly berry red color. She layered a fitted cardigan in a matching hue over top.

Robbie’s accessories continued her understated approach. She wore a slouchy Chloé Paddington bag—a relic of the aughts that’s been making a comeback recently—that she left wide open, harkening to the surge of pickpocket-friendly handbags. She matched it with simple ballerina flats. Cat-eye glasses and chest-length blonde hair finished the look.

CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

Robbie has worn her fair-share of memorable party ensembles in the past. But given what’s in store for the actor come the New Year, it’s apt that she decided for something as humble and non time consuming as blue jeans and a sweater. (Robbie stars as Catherine Earnshaw in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation, which comes out on Valentine’s Day).

While it’s nice to dabble in all-out glamour, the holidays aren’t meant to be all excess, all the time—even as much as celebrities would like to have us think otherwise.