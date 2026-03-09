Margot Robbie Brings Sheer Jeans—and New Bangs—to the Chanel Show

Margot Robbie wrapped her Wuthering Heights press tour last month, but her fashion—and beauty—statements are far from over. At the Chanel fall 2026 show in Paris this evening, the actor unveiled a dramatic haircut and fringe bangs, all while reimagining one of the most utilitarian pieces of clothing in the process.

Robbie arrived to the show, where she was seated on the front row between Olivia Dean and Lily Rose-Depp, in a far-from-average pair of jeans. From Chanel’s spring 2026 couture colletion, her trousers featured a subtle trompe l’oeil design rendered in diaphanous blue silk mousseline, stitched and embellished like a classic pair of denim. The pockets and a subtly grainy finish were meant to mimic the weave of jeans—a couture take on an everyday staple, if you will.

Robbie continued to experiment with sheer up top. She wore an ivory scoop neck tank, paired with a bullet bra underneath, that she French-tucked into her trousers. A khaki green Chanel 25 bag and two-toned kitten heels finished the look.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

But perhaps the most striking element of Robbie’s appearance was her hair. The actor sported a blunt, long bob (or lob, as some call it) complete with subtle, crimped waves and fringed curtain bangs. She allowed her new haircut to take center stage, opting to pair it with peach blush and a coral lip.

While this isn’t Robbie’s first time with short hair (she most notably rocked the bob back in 2018), her new ‘do is a stark contrast to the long, chest-length styles and cascading soft curls she was wearing throughout her Wuthering Heights press tour.

It’s a fresh, fringe-forward reset just in time for spring.