Margot Robbie Goes for Full Victorian Drama for Final Wuthering Heights Premiere

After a globe-trotting press tour, Wuthering Heights touched down in Australia for its final major premiere last night—and star Margot Robbie saved one of her most memorable fashion moments for the grand finale.

Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Robbie stepped out in a custom Ashi Studio dress that keyed in on the romantically Victorian aesthetic she’s been championing on the red carpet. The ivory design centered on a strapless bustier, which was created in collaboration with Mr. Pearl, the lionized corset-maker known for his work with Jean Paul Gaultier and Thierry Mugler. From there, Robbie’s dress festooned into sheer sleeves and a mermaid skirt, both accented by layers of frothy tulle ruffles.

Robbie completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Manolo Blahnik shoes, letting her crimped blonde hair fall past her shoulders.

Robbie didn’t disappoint on this final stop—but her premiere wardrobe, which spanned half a dozen cities, has been a spectacle in its own right. She started off in grand style, wearing a sculptural Schiaparelli look paired with Elizabeth Taylor’s historic “Taj Mahal” diamond necklace. Then came a Chanel bustle dress, designed by Matthieu Blazy, in Paris that looked borrowed straight from the Wuthering Heights costume department. Most recently at the London debut, the actor dazzled in a Dilara Findikoglu naked dress paired with a re-creation of a bracelet made from Emily Brontë’s hair.

Between premieres, there has also been a steady stream of runway and archival moments from the likes of John Galliano and Vivienne Westwood. Like Brontë’s source material, Robbie’s Wuthering Heights press tour wardrobe feels destined for the fashion history books.

