Marion Cotillard is just as comfortable nailing a role in an indie production as she is leading blockbuster films. That unique quality has earned her countless accolades, including Academy and Golden Globe Awards, throughout her decades-spanning career.

Cotillard, though, is not only be a formidable force on the screen, but also on the red carpet. She’s practically synonymous with the Cannes Film Festival, appearing at the ritzy event year after year in everything from show-stopping gowns to two-piece cropped sets. Over time, she has established a close bond with Chanel’s Virgine Viard, championing the brand’s frothy, dreamy designs on the main stage. In the mid-stages of her career, she served as a muse to Raf Simons during his tenure at Dior, and was the first person to wear pieces from the designer’s debut couture collection for the house. Below, a look back at Marion Cotillard’s best red carpet moments.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cotillard has had her fair share of statement gowns on the red carpet, so it’s rather fitting she kept things casual in a belted Chanel jacket for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

2023: Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Though she’s known for her long, brunette locks, Cotillard turned heads at the 2023 Met Gala when she unveiled an angular pink bob alongside her sequined Chanel dress.

2023: Vanity Fair Party Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Cotillard’s Chanel look for the 2023 Vanity Fair party mixed lace, leather, and sparkling jewels.

2021: San Sebastian International Film Festival Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress paired black ballet heels with an off-the-runway Chanel dress for the San Sebastian International Film Festival in 2021.

2018: Cesar Film Awards Rindoff/Charriau/French Select/Getty Images At the Cesar Film Awards in 2018, Cotillard shined in this off-the-shoulder Halpern look complete with a dramatic train.

2016: Cannes Film Festival Foc Kan/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cotillard gave the LBD some edge with her angular, high-low Dior look for the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

2015: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actress kept things rather simple for the 2015 Academy Awards in a white cut-out Dior gown.

2013: BAFTA Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Cotillard dazzled in sunflower yellow Dior couture for the 2013 BAFTA Awards in London.

2012: Rust and Bone Premiere Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images Cotillard was again a Dior couture darling at the Tokyo premiere of Rust and Bone in 2012.

2012: The Dark Knight Rises Premiere Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Cotillard scored a major coup for the European premiere of The Dark Knight Rises, as she was the first person to wear a dress from Raf Simons’ couture collection for Dior on the red carpet.

2012: Harper’s BAZAAR UK Women of the Year Awards Nick Harvey/WireImage/Getty Images The star wore yet another look from Raf Simons’ first ready-to-wear collection for Dior at the Harper’s BAZAAR UK Women of the Year Awards in 2012.

2012: Hollywood Film Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images For the Hollywood Film Awards in 2012, Cotillard again went with a look from Simons’ first Dior couture collection.

2012: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Cotillard again chose Dior, in the form of a dreamy semi-sheer gown, for the 2012 Met Gala.

2010: VH1 Critics’ Choice Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images For the 2010 VH1 Critics’ Choice Awards, the Frenchwoman opted for a Dior look complete with sequins and lingerie detailing.

2010: SAG Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Cotillard departed from her usual Dior wears in favor of this Elie Saab mini dress for the 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

2010: Met Gala Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Cotillard was dazzling in sequined Dior at the 2010 Met Gala.

2010: amfAR Gala Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Cotillard donned a dramatic high-low Dior gown and a Chopard watch to the amfAR Gala in 2010.

2010: Golden Globe Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images The complex draped detailing was undoubtedly the focus of Cotillard’s Dior dress, which she paired with Chopard jewelry, a Roger Vivier cluth, and Jimmy Choo heels, for the 2010 Golden Globe Awards.

2009: Nine Premiere WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Cotillard’s strands of Chopard jewels were the perfect accent to her white Dior gown for the New York premiere of Nine.

2009: Met Gala Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images The actress opted for a nude, strapless Dior number for the 2009 Met Gala.

2008: Academy Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images At the 2008 Academy Awards, where she won best actress for her role in La Vie en Rose, Cotillard wore a scalloped Jean-Paul Gaultier couture dress.

2008: SAG Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Cotillard dazzled in strapless Nina Ricci for the 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards.