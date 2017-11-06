The moniker, Queen of Hip Hop Soul did not get bestowed on Mary J. Blige overnight. For decades the singer has been putting out celebrated music, and has been awarded with a total of nine Grammy Awards and a 31 nominations for her efforts. Since the beginning of her career, Blige has been a huge influence in, not only the world of music, but also style. When Blige stepped on the scene in the early ‘90s, she started setting trends almost instantly with her monochromatic looks and use of fur. And even now, all these years later, the singer is still one to watch at any event, as she has perfected the diva couture style like no one else can. With a love for all things that sparkle, Blige has taken a liking to designers that know how to dress a proper hip hop soul icon, like Versace and Albert Ferratti, but Blige wasn’t always as partial to gowns as she is now. See how the singer’s taste has changed over the years with a peek back at some of her best red carpet moments.

2021: Met Gala Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blige glowed in this low-cut, sheer Peter Dundas dress at the 2021 Met Gala.

2021: Mary J. Blige: My Life Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blige fully embraced her diva side in this leg-barring Alexandre Vauthier spring 2021 haute couture silver fringe dress.

2019: The Umbrella Academy Premiere Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Going for a slightly simpler look, Blige wore this one-shoulder Ralph & Russo dress to the Netflix show’s premiere.

2019: BAFTAs Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blige looked powerful in this white and gold Ralph and Russo suit at the 2018 BAFTAs.

2018: Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This gold and blue Versace dress with matching boots stole the show at the 2018 Met Gala.

2018: Academy Awards Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The crystal-embellished corset provided the perfect amount of sparkle to Blige’s all-white Versace Oscar gown.

2018: Golden Globes Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blige looked every bit of the diva she is in the asymettric Albert Ferratti dress.

2017: Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blige wore a lingerie-inspired black dress from the La Perla Haute Couture Collection to the 2017 Met Gala.

2016: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a long-sleeve Stella McCartney dress with a crystal neck embellishment, Blige attended the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

2015: amfAR Gala Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR15/WireImage/Getty Images Blige looked gorgeous in this form-fitting sleeveless Versace gown.

2007: Golden Globes Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Blige looked like a modern day princess in the flowing red gown she wore to the 2007 Golden Globes.

2004: Grammy Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This all yellow look for the 2004 Grammys is still one of Blige’s most memorable to date.

2001: BET Awards Chris Farina/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Blige attended the first-ever BET Awards in this patterned mini dress and boots.

2000: Soul Train Music Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Looking like a trophy herself in an all-gold outfit, Blige attended the 2000 Soul Train Awards.

2000: Grammy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Blige looked like a Barbie doll in this bright pink halter dress with a matching fur stole.

1999: Billboard Music Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Proving her love of fur one again, Blige added a bit of color to her otherwise all-black leather look with fun, pattered jacket.

1997: Soul Train Music Awards Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Blige flashed her mesh shirt, which perfectly accented her matching gold pants, jacket, and boots, while at the 1997 Soul Train Music Awards.

1996: Soul Train Music Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images No one loves a monochromatic look more than Blige, which is why the purple double-breasted coat was an obvious choice for the singer.

1996: Grammy Awards Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Blige looked like the ultimate dive in head-to-to leopard print at the 1996 Grammys.