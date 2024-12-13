When Matthieu Blazy took over for Bottega Veneta, many in the fashion space felt the French-Belgian designer was finally getting his due. In just three years at the helm of the brand, Blazy proved everyone right, turning Bottega into one of the buzziest labels in fashion with his sophisticated yet whimsical designs (and his cultivation of celebrity relationships). It was the latter, specifically, that led to some of Blazy’s top public successes during his time at Bottega: his red carpet moments. A Bottega Veneta dress can be spotted from a mile away. It oozes glamour, yes, but in a more unexpected way—think Julianne Moore at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, or Greta Lee at the Governor’s Awards in January 2024. It’s no wonder Blazy got the opportunity to dress everyone from Uma Thurman to Jacob Elordi in his Bottega designs. Of course, his celebrity dressing won’t stop now that he is leaving Bottega for Chanel, but this does mark the end of an era. So, in honor of the moment, we’re taking a look back at Blazy’s best red carpet looks at Bottega.

Pamela Anderson Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anderson continued her impressive style streak with a knee-length cashmere cape dress from Blazy’s fall 2024 collection while promoting her film, The Last Showgirl.

Elle Fanning Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The usually demure Fanning traded in her feminine dresses for an oversize Bottega suit from the brand’s resort 2025 collection at A Complete Unknown photocall in London.

Jennifer Lawrence Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Blazy proved he has a strong handle on maternity style when he designed a draped brown dress for the pregnant Jennifer Lawrence to wear to the 15th annual Governors Awards.

Pedro Pascal Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yes, Pedro Pascal’s look for the Gladiator II premiere was straightforward, but the ensemble—featuring a deep-cut shirt and red details on the collar—proves that sometimes simplicity can have a major impact.

Nicole Kidman Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nicole Kidman brought some whimsy to the premiere of Lioness season two in a skirt and top from Blazy’s spring 2025 collection.

Ayo Edebiri Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Edebiri looked like a walking party at the 76th annual Emmy awards in a strapless dress covered in orange, black, and yellow paillettes that resembled confetti.

Ayo Edebiri MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images A few months before she hit the Emmys in Bottega, Edebiri wore Blazy’s design to the premiere of Inside Out 2. For the purple carpet, the actress opted for a more casual ensemble: a cyan blue suit featuring Bermuda shorts from the Bottega pre-fall 2024 collection.

Hunter Schafer Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Blazy can embrace whimsy, texture, and bold colors—but he also is a master of the classics, as seen here on the dress Hunter Schafer wore to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Timothée Chalamet Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor known for his fashion risks stood out in a fish-scale turtleneck and brown leather pants at the London photo call for Dune: Part Two in February 2024.

Zendaya ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images But Chalamet wasn’t the only one who promoted the Dune sequel in Bottega. Zendaya attended the Mexico premiere of the film in a custom look by Blazy, featuring an ultra-cropped funnel neck top and a column skirt with a leather waist detail.

Greta Lee VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Greta Lee’s 2024 awards season fashion run was one of the best we’ve seen in a while—and the red-hot fall 2023 Bottega dress she wore to the Governor’s Awards was most definitely a part of that success.

Jacob Elordi Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The retro touch of the elongated collar on Elordi’s look made for a perfect, subtle reference to his film Priscilla, in which the actor played Elvis Presley.

Elizabeth Debicki Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The black spring 2024 midi dress Debicki wore to The Crown premiere looked like a modern version of Princess Diana’s revenge dress.

Dua Lipa Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Blazy proved he has a handle on sexy as well, when he dressed Dua Lipa in a completely sheer, silver mesh dress for the world premiere of Barbie.

Yara Shahidi Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Some of Blazy’s pieces are true works of art, like the dress Yara Shahidi wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2023, which was covered in red leather flowers.

Omar Apollo Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Omar Apollo’s look for the 2023 Grammy Awards may seem simple and casual, but in actuality, all the pieces are actually made out of leather—yes, even the jeans.

Michelle Yeoh Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images The Everything Everywhere All at Once star brought this uniquely eye-catching yellow hue to the red carpet of the 2022 Governors Awards in a look from Blazy’s spring 2023 collection.

Julianne Moore Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Moore looked every bit like the movie star she is in a black Bottega Veneta gown at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Kodi Smit-McPhee ABC via Getty Images Cleary, Blazy loves this color of sky blue, because two years before he used it for Edebiri, he put Smit-McPhee in it for the 2022 Oscars.