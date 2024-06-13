Like Rihanna, Maya Hawke is letting her fashion speak for itself. Unlike Rihanna, who seemingly hinted at her retirement, Hawke is presenting a different statement with her latest look. Today, the actress was spotted out in New York City wearing an artsy outfit that’s asking us all to “Think Science.”

Joining her Inside Out 2 co-star Ayo Edebiri at the Good Morning America studios, Hawke slipped into a full look from Conner Ives’s spring 2024 collection. Both her t-shirt and slitted maxi skirt featured a quirky swan print that wrapped around each piece. Per Ives, the motif acts as a sort of homage to Natalie Portman’s Black Swan character Nina Sayers. Hawke styled her matching set with buttery sling-back heels, tousled hair, and a distressed top handle bag.

The phrase “Think Science” emblazoned across Hawke’s top added an unexpected aspect to the outfit. Ives is known for his up-cycled designs—he often repurposes t-shirts as fabric for his pieces—which likely explains the proposition on Hawke’s top. The actress’s shirt and skirt also happen to be the opening look of Ives’s spring “Late Capitalism” collection starring top model and TikTok star Alex Consani.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The American-born, London-based designer’s spring offering served as an invitation to discuss economic and environmental aspects of the fashion industry. “As much as it felt like the end of days, there was also a dark humor to it,” Ives told Vogue of the collection. “It’s the beginning of the end of the world, and we’re waiting in line at a sample sale,” he joked.

He added, “It’s a subject that makes me uncomfortable, which made me feel like it was something worth talking about.”

Hawke isn’t the only star gravitating towards Ives’s slogan-centric clothing though. Earlier this month, Rihanna raised plenty of eyebrows when she took to the streets of Manhattan in a dress with the words “I’m retired. This is as dressed up as I get,” across the front. Now, make of that fashion choice what you will, but it’s rather evident that message-driven fashion is having a moment.

All we need now is for someone to sport Ives’s “Cardiac Rehab” dress.