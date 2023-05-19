Megan Fox Has Found Her Ultimate Naked Dress

The particular Megan Fox brand of Hollywood glam-meets-bombshell dressing has become a constant in the actress’ style both on and off the screen. And nearly two decades into her career, she isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

For a Sports Illustrated event in New York, the actress sported a quintessentially Fox ensemble—a black dress with sheer detailing that she paired with natural, smokey makeup and her freshly debuted copper hair.

The sultry number is from LaQuan Smith’s fall/winter 2023 collection—his designs are some of the sexiest in fashion, so it’s no surprise that Fox opted to wear the designer for the event. She had previously worn several looks from the New York designer in recent years—most notably a snake print top and pants and a corset mini dress. Her latest look arguably turned up the heat even more thanks to body-hugging sheer detailing that transitioned into a classic satin skirt.

Also attending the event was Fox’s on-again-off-again fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, and although the pair posed separately on the carpet, it was their first public appearance together in months—things are looking up for the self-proclaimed “twin flames.” The 37-year-old actress was honored at the event as one of Sports Illustrated’s cover stars, along with Martha Stewart, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader.

"I think I had sort of manifested it,” Fox shared to reporters. “A little bit earlier, a few weeks earlier, I had been like, 'You know, I really think I should do the cover of Sports Illustrated. I've never done it. I've been in Hollywood for a long time," Fox, who is one of four cover stars, shared. "And then a few weeks later they called, and they were like, 'Do you want to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated?'"