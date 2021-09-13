Megan Fox did not disappoint when she stepped onto the MTV VMAs red carpet on Sunday night. After a week of showing skin all around New York City, the actress said, “Oh, I can top that, honey,” and top it she did. Fox arrived at the award show in a completely sheer Thierry Mugler dress, styled by Maeve Reily.

A see-through dress calls for the perfect undergarments, and Fox’s bedazzled thong paired perfectly with the mesmerizing lines of rhinestones adorning the garment. She finished off the look with a pair of Jimmy Choos and some wet, wavy hair. The look in full is very reminiscent of Kim Kardashian at 2019 Met Gala, where she also wore a nude dress designed by Thierry Mugler himself paired with wet hair (Fox’s dress comes from Mugler’s current creative director, Casey Cadwallader).

A back view of Megan Fox’s VMA look. ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Kim Kardashian in Mugler at the 2019 Met Gala. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The similarities between the two women’s looks did not go unnoticed and many flocked to Twitter to discuss. Other also compared Fox’s dress to Rose McGowan’s barely-there Maja dress from the 1998 VMAs, another iconic moment in the show’s red carpet history.

References aside, the look is hot with a capital H, once again, ask Twitter. Fox’s Fans cannot get enough of the dress, as well as her ultimate accessory—boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on her arm.