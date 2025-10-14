Meghan Markle Polishes Her Montecito Uniform for Manhattan

Meghan Markle is a Montecito girl through and through these days—but over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex proved she knows how to dress like a true New Yorker.

After a rare red carpet moment with Prince Harry on Thursday evening, the Duchess kick-started her long weekend with a transitional look that featured a luxe Max Mara wrap coat paired with matching black trousers. For contrast, the Duchess draped a patterned Hermès shawl around her neck. Blackout glasses from L.A.’s Heidi Merrick, gold Guzema stud earrings, and sling-back Saint Laurent heels kept the accessorizing minimal and monochrome.

Later that evening, Meghan stepped out to a business dinner in one of her most-worn outfit formulas: the power suit.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

The Duchess traded her knee-length Max Mara coat for a double-breasted suit jacket from Saint Laurent. Worn with the buttons open, she styled it with simple wide-leg trousers and a fitted shirt with a bateau neckline. Slingbacks were exchanged for higher pumps courtesy of Giorgio Armani, while a quilted Chanel shoulder bag added a vintage touch to the look.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

After flying solo, Meghan finished off her weekend on Sunday during a stylish dinner date at Chez Margaux with Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran. The couple continued their formal fashion streak in looks fit for modern royalty.

Meghan, for her part, slipped into a tea-length fit-and-flare dress from Chanel designed in a black and white check print. The Duchess styled the strapless design minimally, opting for satin heels, an evening clutch, and delicate diamond earrings that trailed down to her shoulders. Harry, meanwhile, wore a navy suit and white shirt sans tie.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

There’s been chatter that the Sussexes are considering a move back to Britain after they relocated to California in July 2020. But, by the looks of it, Meghan might have her sights set on somewhere out east.

She captioned an Instagram video from the weekend with the words, “Until the next time, NYC— thanks for the memories! (You really know how to charm a gal).”