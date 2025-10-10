Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rarely step onto the red carpet together, but when they do, they make it count. Last night, the Sussexes hit the red carpet for the first time in nearly six months, doing so in his-and-hers power suits fit for modern royals.

Meghan and Harry attended the third annual Project Healthy Minds Gala in New York City, where they were honored with the Humanitarians of the Year Award. Meghan, fresh from an appearance at Paris Fashion Week, traded French Girl dressing for Italian chic. The Duchess slipped into a sleek Armani suit comprised of a tailored coat and matching trousers with a slight flare. Meghan styled her jacket—which featured a minimal button clasp—without a shirt, instead accenting her décolletage with a gold chain-link necklace. She finished everything off with a structured evening clutch, black high heels, and a tousled updo with perfectly messy pieces.

Suiting has long been a staple in Harry’s repertoire, so his adaptation of the silhouette wasn’t nearly as headline-worthy as his wife’s shirtless moment. The Prince wore a dapper suit coat, left open to reveal a white Oxford shirt and blue tie, with matching trousers and dress shoes.

John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images

Though the Sussexes recently attended an event together honoring first responders in California, last night’s outing was their first proper step and repeat since April’s Time100 Summit. There, the couple again dabbled in his-and-hers suiting, but in ways that spoke to their individual styles. Meghan brought California corporate to the red carpet, wearing a tan Ralph Lauren linen suit that was marked by its decidedly oversized fit. She paired the too-big suit with suede heels, a plunging button-up shirt, and her go-to Cartier jewels. Harry wore a very similar navy suit to the one he championed at Thursday’s gala, though without a tie.

With their nearly-identical outfits last night, Meghan and Harry proved that couples who dress together, stay together.