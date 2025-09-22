Meghan Markle Slips Into Royal Wardrobe Staple for Rare Outing With Prince Harry

It’s been almost five years since Meghan Markle left behind life in Kensington Palace for a new chapter with Prince Harry in Montecito, California. But for a rare joint appearance with her husband over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex embraced a wardrobe staple of both California moms and British royals alike.

On Saturday, Meghan and Harry stepped out to Kevin Costner’s One805LIVE! Rock for First Responders benefit concert in Carpinteria, California. For the occasion, which raises money for mental health programs for Santa Barbara’s first responders, Meghan turned to a tried-and-true signature: the shirtdress. The Duchess wore a navy ensemble from Carolina Herrera that featured a collared neckline, a pleated bodice and maxi skirt, and a tie detail at the waist. With its perfectly British tea-length cut and understated California elegance, the garment struck a balance between West Coast ease and royal formality—something that Meghan has coined as a signature of her transatlantic style since 2020.

To finish the ensemble, the Duchess wore caramel brown stilettos and her usual stack of gold Cartier bangles. Harry, meanwhile, donned a relaxed-meets-formal outfit consisting of dark-wash jeans, a suit coat, and a black button-down shirt.

B-Team / BACKGRID

The humble shirtdress has long been a staple in Meghan’s closet—both in recent years and during her time as a working member of Britain’s Royal Family. Nowadays, in between her usual smattering of linen suits and breezy matching sets, the Duchess turns to the shirtdress with frequency, usually done in a similar cut and color as the ensemble she wore over the weekend. The silhouette is also a favorite of Meghan’s sister-in-law, Princess Kate Middleton, for more informal occasions. It was also a frequent go-to for the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana over the years.

With Prince Harry reportedly flirting with the idea of relocating their family back to Britain, could this mark the tipping point for Meghan’s royal style redux?