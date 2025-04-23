These days, Meghan Markle rarely leaves the confines of her Montecito manse for a major public appearance. But when she does, she’s sure to take a piece of the ritzy enclave with her. Meghan did just that today—she headed out east for the Time100 Summit in New York City, where she looked like the chicest California C.E.O. The As Ever entrepreneur and With Love, Meghan star was joined by Prince Harry, who followed his wife’s cue on the fashion front.

Meghan epitomized California cool in a tan Ralph Lauren suit that she wore with a classic white button-down. The Duchess’s look was all about proportion—her suit coat featured a standard relaxed fit, while her trousers were marked by their excess in shape. The Duchess accented the neutral palette of her suiting with caramel brown pumps and a leather belt. She finished the look with her usual selection of mismatched gold and silver jewelry. Harry, for his part, opted for a navy suit and black dress shoes.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Minimal looks like this one have been a staple of Meghan’s style for years now, but her embrace of the business suit comes amid some pretty major career moves. The Duchess finally launched her long-awaited lifestyle line, As Ever, earlier this month. The label’s jams, herbal teas, and flower sprinkles sold out in under an hour.

In March, the Duchess debuted her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The series, a sort of Martha Stewart meets Ina Garten spectacle, ranked 10th on the streaming platform’s most watched shows in the United States and has been renewed for a second season. Meghan then launched a new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, shortly after. She spoke at length about her projects during the Time100 Summit today and why she’s the happiest she’s “ever” been.

“To have a husband and a partner who is so supportive and kids who are healthy and happy, I never imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do,” she said, adding that her and Harry’s son, Archie, “is going to lose his first tooth this week, and I hope to make it home in time for it.”