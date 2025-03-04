Meghan Markle is going by a new last name now (Meghan Sussex, to be exact), but her Montecito chic wardrobe hasn’t changed whatsoever. The Duchess, wearing an easy breezy set and a quiet luxury handbag, grabbed a bite with her friend and tennis legend Serena Williams in the ritzy California enclave over the weekend.

Per usual, Markle’s outfit was light on the logos and heavy on the “if you know, you know.” She wore a striped pajama stripe shirt and matching pants from the minimalist label La Ligne that she paired with Heidi Merrick glasses. The Montecito-based eyewear brand is a staple of the Duchess’s California cool style since her move to the Sunshine State. Markle finished her look with Loro Piana’s structured “Loom” bag in black leather. Williams’s lunch outfit consisted of a simple knit dress in burgundy.

Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID

Markle’s outing with Williams (the pair have been close since 2010) comes as her new show, With Love, Meghan, hits Netflix on Tuesday, March 4. The Duchess also recently announced the launch of her long-awaited lifestyle brand, As Ever. She re-named the line in February after previously announcing it would be called American Riviera Orchard. Markle said the former name “limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.”

With Love, Meghan follows Markle as she “shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected,” according to a statement released by the streamer. The eight-episode series features guests such as fashion designer Tracy Robbins, Suits star Abigail Spencer, and actor and producer Mindy Kaling.

In the first episode of the series, Markle gently corrects Kaling when she refers to as “Meghan Markle.” “It’s so funny that you keep saying Meghan Markle,” the Duchess says. “You know I’m Sussex now. You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children.’ I didn’t know how meaningful it would be, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name.’” Kaling replies, “Now I know, and I love it.”