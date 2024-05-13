Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on their first International tour since stepping away from the Royal Family in 2020, but that doesn’t mean their fashion will be any less regal. Over the past few days, the couple has been out and about in Lagos, Nigeria on the invitation of the country’s Chief of Defense Staff, and their fashion has been both regal, but appropriately colorful.

Meghan, in particular, has stood out on the trip largely thanks to statement springtime dresses, reworn items, and a subtle nod to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana of Wales. The Sussexes kicked off their tour, meant to highlight Harry’s Invictus Games and their Archewell Foundation, on Friday. Meghan sported a backless dress, coincidentally titled the “Windsor,” from one of her go-to designers Heidi Merrick. The America Riviera Orchard founder accented her maxi dress with gold plate earrings, a Cartier Love bracelet, and sun-kissed makeup. She also sported a gold herringbone necklace that bore a striking resemblance to a piece Princess Diana wore during her and King Charles’s 1990 visit to Nigeria. Harry, for his part, kept things casual in a muted linen set and brown boots.

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry suited up in something a bit more formal the next day. The couple attended a reception for military families at the Armed Forces Complex in the country’s capital city, Abuja. Harry looked dapper in a tan suit and a navy tie while Meghan continued her monochrome streak in a strapless white dress by St. Agni. The Duchess paired her column gown with a diamond cross necklace that once belonged to Princess Diana. Per People, the piece was a “recent gift” from Harry. Earlier on Saturday, Meghan wowed in a festive patterned patterned dress from Johanna Ortiz.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

The Sussexes three-day visit hit its peak on Sunday as they paid a visit to the Lagos State Governor’s Office. Meghan, in a sunflower yellow dress, embodied springtime fashion. She paired her billowing gown with the same herringbone choker she wore earlier in the week, statement earrings, and a silver cuff bracelet. As it happens, Meghan has worn this buttery Carolina Herrera dress on two other occasions—for her son Archie’s first birthday as well as her daughter Lilibet’s pregnancy announcement. Later that day, Markle rounded out her trip with a plunging, ruched dress.

It’s clear that both Harry and Meghan haven’t forgotten how to pull off a Royal Tour since relocating to Montecito. Especially when it concerns fashion. “I am just flattered and honored and inspired,” Markle, dressed in a vibrant red gown, told audiences on Saturday. “It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more color so I can fit in with all of you in your incredible fashion!”