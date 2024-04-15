What could possibly bring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Wellington, Florida? A polo match, naturally. And, perhaps, their latest Netflix deal. Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club while wearing some pretty serious his-and-hers spring fashion.

For the occasion, Markle sported a halter neck dress from the California-based label Heidi Merrick. Her dress embodied casual chic with a criss-cross halter neckline accented by a bow detail and a small cut-out at the midsection. From the pleated midi skirt to the silk and hemp fabric, the Duchess’s entire look was rather appropriate for someone launching a lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard. Markle also sported Heidi Merrick sunglasses and a pair of vintage Chanel earrings that she offset with other gold jewels. To round out her look, Markle went for her go-to Aquazuzra pumps and a studded Valentino bag. Harry, for his part, stayed classic to polo signatures in a linen blazer and pants, blue button down, and suede shoes.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harry participated in (and won) the polo match which benefits Sentebale—an organization he co-founded in 2006 that offers assistance to children affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS in Africa. Markle later presented her husband the trophy alongside his teammates.

Yaroslav Sabitov - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The Sussexes’s latest sighting comes amidst news that they are working on two new Netflix series both of which are in the “early stages” of production. Fittingly, Harry is developing a docuseries about professional polo (camera crews were seen at the event over the weekend) that will “pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level,” according to a statement.

Markle is also working on her own gig for the streaming giant—a Barefoot Contessa-style show directed by Michael Steed who previously worked on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. The Duchess’s untitled project “will celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

Shop Meghan’s Look: