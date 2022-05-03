Once the Met Gala 2022’s steps were conquered and the musical act performed (this year, it was Lenny Kravitz), the gilded stars made their way out onto the streets of New York City to attend a variety of after parties. Cardi B hosted a bash at the Boom Boom Room, while Sza brought down the house at Instagram’s post-Gala event at the James B. Duke House uptown. For the festivities, many celebrities ditched the corsets and ballgowns they wore to walk the red carpet and instead opted for more dance floor-friendly ensembles to attend the late night events. This year, it seems like the unofficial theme of the post-gala soirees was lingerie, with stars like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Jared Leto opting for lacy sheer numbers to take them into the night. Below, check out what every celebrity wore ring in a late night of Gilded Glamour.

Chloe Bailey Shutterstock In Area.

Simone Ashley Shutterstock In Moschino with Bea Bongiasca jewels.

Rosalía Gotham/GC Images

Normani Shutterstock

Laura Harrier Gotham/GC Images In Khaite.

Evan Mock Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid Gotham/GC Images

Lucy Boynton Shutterstock

Addison Rae Gotham/GC Images

Teddy Quinlivan BFA

Duckie Thot

Camila Mendes and Maggie Rogers Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Madelaine Petsch Shutterstock

Ashley Park Shutterstock

Future Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Chloë Grace Moretz and HoYeon Jung Richie Buxo/Shutterstock In Louis Vuitton.

Erykah Badu Richie Buxo/Shutterstock In Marni.

Olivia Rodrigo Gotham/GC Images In Versace.

Yasmin Wijnaldum Gotham/GC Images

Kacey Musgraves GC Images

Awkwafina Richie Buxo/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Cardi B Shutterstock In Versace.

Chiara Ferragni Richie Buxo/Shutterstock In Versace.

Darren Criss Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock In Balenciaga.

Ansel Elgort Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski Richie Buxo/Shutterstock In Versace.

Kendall Jenner GC Images In Miu Miu.

Billie Eilish Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Anita Ko jewels.

Donatella Versace Richie Buxo/Shutterstock In Versace.

Maisie Williams Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Lily James Richie Buxo/Shutterstock In Versace.

Teyana Taylor Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Dove Cameron Richie Buxo/Shutterstock Wearing Brilliant Earth jewels.

Anitta and Jeremy Scott Richie Buxo/Shutterstock In Moschino.

Sabrina Carpenter BFA

Lin-Manuel Miranda Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Janicza Bravo and Tessa Thompson Richie Buxo/Shutterstock Bravo wears Schiaparelli. Thompson wears Carolina Herrera with Bea Bongiasca jewels.

Winnie Harlow Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Jasmin Tookes, Miranda Kerr, Sara Sampaio, Lily Aldridge Richie Buxo/Shutterstock Jasmine Tookes and Miranda Kerr in Zuhair Murad.

LaQuan Smith Megan Cencula/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae Richie Buxo/Shutterstock Wearing Deflina Delettrez and Eéa jewels.

Alanna Arrington Megan Cencula/Shutterstock

Saucy Santana Megan Cencula/Shutterstock

Kodi Smit-McPhee BFA

Amelia Gray Hamlin Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Young Emperors Megan Cencula/Shutterstock

Jared Leto Richie Buxo/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Marc Jacobs Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Danai Gurira Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Sebastian Stan Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

La La Anthony Shutterstock In LaQuan Smith.

Justin Theroux Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

Wendy Williams Richie Buxo/Shutterstock