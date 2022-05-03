MET GALA 2022

Met Gala 2022: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties

by Carolyn Twersky and Che Baez
Emily Ratajkowski walking to a MET Gala After-Party
Once the Met Gala 2022’s steps were conquered and the musical act performed (this year, it was Lenny Kravitz), the gilded stars made their way out onto the streets of New York City to attend a variety of after parties. Cardi B hosted a bash at the Boom Boom Room, while Sza brought down the house at Instagram’s post-Gala event at the James B. Duke House uptown. For the festivities, many celebrities ditched the corsets and ballgowns they wore to walk the red carpet and instead opted for more dance floor-friendly ensembles to attend the late night events. This year, it seems like the unofficial theme of the post-gala soirees was lingerie, with stars like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Jared Leto opting for lacy sheer numbers to take them into the night. Below, check out what every celebrity wore ring in a late night of Gilded Glamour.

Chloe Bailey
In Area.

Simone Ashley
In Moschino with Bea Bongiasca jewels.

Rosalía
Normani
Laura Harrier
In Khaite.

Evan Mock
Bella Hadid
Lucy Boynton
Addison Rae
Teddy Quinlivan
Duckie Thot
Camila Mendes and Maggie Rogers
Madelaine Petsch
Ashley Park
Future
Chloë Grace Moretz and HoYeon Jung
In Louis Vuitton.

Erykah Badu
In Marni.

Olivia Rodrigo
In Versace.

Yasmin Wijnaldum
Kacey Musgraves
Awkwafina
In Gucci.

Cardi B
In Versace.

Chiara Ferragni
In Versace.

Darren Criss
Kim Kardashian
In Balenciaga.

Ansel Elgort
Emily Ratajkowski
In Versace.

Kendall Jenner
In Miu Miu.

Billie Eilish
Hailey Bieber
In Saint Laurent with Anita Ko jewels.

Donatella Versace
In Versace.

Maisie Williams
Lily James
In Versace.

Teyana Taylor
Camila Cabello
Dove Cameron
Wearing Brilliant Earth jewels.

Anitta and Jeremy Scott
In Moschino.

Sabrina Carpenter
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Janicza Bravo and Tessa Thompson
Bravo wears Schiaparelli. Thompson wears Carolina Herrera with Bea Bongiasca jewels.

Winnie Harlow
Jasmin Tookes, Miranda Kerr, Sara Sampaio, Lily Aldridge
Jasmine Tookes and Miranda Kerr in Zuhair Murad.

LaQuan Smith
Janelle Monae
Wearing Deflina Delettrez and Eéa jewels.

Alanna Arrington
Saucy Santana
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Amelia Gray Hamlin
The Young Emperors
Jared Leto
In Gucci.

Marc Jacobs
Danai Gurira
Sebastian Stan
La La Anthony
In LaQuan Smith.

Justin Theroux
Wendy Williams
Christian Siriano
