Met Gala 2022: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties
Once the Met Gala 2022’s steps were conquered and the musical act performed (this year, it was Lenny Kravitz), the gilded stars made their way out onto the streets of New York City to attend a variety of after parties. Cardi B hosted a bash at the Boom Boom Room, while Sza brought down the house at Instagram’s post-Gala event at the James B. Duke House uptown. For the festivities, many celebrities ditched the corsets and ballgowns they wore to walk the red carpet and instead opted for more dance floor-friendly ensembles to attend the late night events. This year, it seems like the unofficial theme of the post-gala soirees was lingerie, with stars like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Jared Leto opting for lacy sheer numbers to take them into the night. Below, check out what every celebrity wore ring in a late night of Gilded Glamour.