Arriving at the Venice Film Festival is no ordinary travel day. You're pretty much expected to put on a fashion show the second you clear customs. Case in point: Mia Goth, who arrived in Venice today in an archival coat that she wore with a just-released designer bag.

Goth, in town for the Frankenstein premiere this weekend, started her look with an Issey Miyake coat from the fall 2011 season. The belted piece featured multi-color pleats—a Miyake signature—and fell just past the knee. While some might have reserved it for a flashier appearance, Goth’s decision to wear it en route to her hotel read as a quiet, “if you know, you know” flex. Miyake’s loose-fitting designs mean his clothes are often a fashion insider’s go-to for travel days.

Underneath, the actor tied in the color palette of her coat by wearing a black midi dress with a slight slit along one side. On her shoulder, Goth toted Dior’s new D-Journey Bag, which debuted during the label’s spring 2025 runway show. She finished off the look with structured glasses, hoop earrings, and black peep-toe shoes.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Goth, who is set to join Frankenstein co-stars Jacob Elordi and Oscar Issac, is in Venice for the third time. She previously attended the festival in 2018 and 2022 for Suspiria and Pearl, respectively. For her last trip to the Lido three years ago, the actor leaned into her goth side with a pair of dark Dolce & Gabbana ensembles. She wore a corseted look complete with a headscarf to the Pearl photo call, followed by a full lace ensemble for the movie’s Venice debut.

Given her Scream Queen status, Goth is sure to continue tapping into her edgier side while in Venice this year. And if her travel look is anything to go by, she’s poised for a capital-F Fashion moment when she steps out to the Frankenstein premiere on Saturday.