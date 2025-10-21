Mia Goth is remaining loyal to sheer dressing on the Frankenstein press tour. At the New York premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix adaptation last night, the actor continued her streak of barely-there looks with a hauntingly romantic touch.

Goth stepped out in a sheer LBD from Ferragamo’s fall 2025 collection. The sleeveless look, defined by a gauzy base, offered a dark, twisted take on nearly-naked dressing. Underneath the sheer overlay, a lace bandeau bra and black micro-mini skirt were artfully placed to balance the dress’s see-through elements.

She finished the look with strappy Aquazzura sandals and diamond jewelry by Tiffany & Co., including a delicate necklace, ring, and stud earrings. Her hair was styled naturally, and her makeup was kept understated—letting the drama of the dress speak for itself.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Throughout her Frankenstein press tour these past few weeks, Goth—who stars as Elizabeth Lavenza, the ill-fated bride of Oscar Isaac’s Dr. Frankenstein—has eschewed method style for elevated naked looks.

At the film’s Los Angeles debut, Goth and her stylist Jamie Mizrahi pulled another lace LBD straight from the runway of Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior women’s collection. The actor’s babydoll dress featured a completely see-through base with embroidery (which Goth accented with a black thong) and a Victorian-style collar. And at the London Film Festival last week, Goth did away with all-black entirely. She instead slipped on a daring lavender gown with a daring back cut-out from Conner Ives’s spring 2026 collection.

By favoring sheer-adorned silhouettes that are daring as they are refined, Goth’s Frankenstein press tour has proved that she’s mastered modern gothic glamour.