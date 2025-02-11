There was a whiff of nostalgia at the Michael Kors Collection fall 2025 show this morning. Michael Kors brought A-listers including Uma Thurman and Kerry Washington to Terminal Warehouse in West Chelsea, originally a shipping depot and later the home of the legendary Tunnel nightclub in the late ’80s and ’90s. (Now, it’s being redeveloped into a mixed-use office and retail space.) If the lush musical landscape by sound designer Sebastien Perrin featuring Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence” took cues from the building’s Club Kid heyday, the collection’s soothing tonal layers Kors called “dégagé chic” felt thoroughly of the moment.

When just looking at your phone feels like a constant barrage of bad news, there is something incredibly appealing about the prospect of wrapping up warm next fall in, say, a softly tailored caramel wool gabardine trench, over a caramel silk georgette trench dress and caramel wool gabardine pleated trousers. A few of the looks—like a chocolate-washed leather moto jacket worn over a charcoal funnel-neck cashmere sweater, and charcoal wool flannel asymmetric skirt—combined neutral tones, but most were head-to-toe monochrome black, chocolate, graphite, bottle-green, or aubergine.

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

These are plush clothes that look and feel amazing—without making you work too hard to put together a look. Spring’s easy bikini and maillot base layers came in new cold weather-ready cashmere and stretch-wool fabrications, and there was a casual hands-in-pocket glamour to the relaxed broadcloth suiting. If you ever find yourself struggling to scrape your body off the couch and leave the house, a pair of black satin hostess pajamas could be just the ticket. Ditto a caramel double-face brushed alpaca bathrobe coat. And who knew that all we ever wanted, all we ever needed, was the easy elegance of a knitted shearling blanket scarf, here in our arms?

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors