Michelle Pfeiffer has been the talk of awards shows and movie premieres since the early 1980s, but her presence at Paris Fashion Week is something of an anomaly. Despite her style prowess, the actor has rarely (if ever) taken her place on the the front row. Until tonight, that is.

Amid a jam-packed couture schedule this week, Pfeiffer stepped out to the Giorgio Amrani Privé show tonight in Paris. While the appearance marked one of the actor’s few times at a proper runway show, she didn’t go overboard with her ensemble. She stayed true to her signature minimalist style by slipping into an elegant monochrome look that sparkled in the evening light. Pfeiffer started everything look with a simple base layer: pleated velvet trousers. Her top, a short sleeve blouse emblazoned with shimmering gemstones, added an embellished element to the outfit, as a did crystalized fishnet long sleeve that she layered underneath. Pfeiffer completed the look with a studded cuff bracelet, glowing skin, and an un-fussy hairdo.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Pfeiffer’s red carpet appearances have been few and far between in the past few years. Her most recent appearances came in late 2025, for the Oh. What. Fun. premiere where she wore an oversized Saint Laurent suit, and two years prior in 2023. The latter marked her first red carpet appearance since 2018.

Pfeiffer’s attendance tonight was poignant, not only given her long-standing allegiance to the brand but also the significance of the evening. It marked the first presentation since the passing of the house’s namesake founder, Giorgio Armani. Over the years, Pfeiffer and Armani had been seen together at numerous events outside of fashion week, and the actor issued a heartfelt statement after the designer passed away.

“I am heartbroken to hear of Mr. Armanis passing,” she said in September following the news. “Kind, generous and loyal. A true pioneer of elegance. A global inspiration. And today, a massive loss for all. Thank you for everything Mr. Armani, it was an honor and privilege to work with you on so many momentous occasions in my life and to witness your craft firsthand.”