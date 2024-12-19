Unless she has something to promote, Michelle Williams manages to stay out of the Hollywood headlines. Maybe that’s because she fits so seamlessly into the real-life role of an intimidatingly stylish Brooklyn parent. Today, Williams was spotted with her husband Thomas Kail out and about in the borough’s Brooklyn Heights neighborhood wearing in their New York chic best.

Williams slipped into a pair of flared white pants, a matching top, and a black wool overcoat that she left unbuttoned. The Oscar nominee rounded everything off with a sleek leather tote bag and a pair of sensible sneakers. It was an off-duty look her pal and Dawson’s Creek co-star Katie Holmes would have no problem getting behind. Kail complimented his wife’s casual-cool look with a black peacoat, slim-fit jeans, and high-top sneakers.

Williams first met Kail, a theater director known for In the Heights and Hamilton, in 2018 as co-workers on Fosse/Verdon. The actress, who at the time was married to musician Phil Elverum, starred in the mini-series while Kail executive produced and directed several episodes. Williams and Kail sparked romance rumors shortly after and tied the knot in 2020 during an intimate ceremony. They share two children together: Hart Kali, 4, and an unnamed child who they welcomed in 2022. Williams is also mom to Matilda Ledger, 19. The teenager’s father is the late actor Heather Ledger.

In 2022, Williams made rare comments to Variety following the birth of her and Kail’s first child, Hart. “It was a reminder that life goes on,” she told the publication, adding “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

During the same interview, the actress revealed that she and Kail were expecting another child. “It’s totally joyous,” Williams, now 44, said. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”