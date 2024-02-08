It’s been over two decades since the series finale of Dawson’s Creek, but that didn’t stop lead actors Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes from reuniting last night. Williams and Holmes, who played Jen Lindley and Joey Potter, respectively, indulged in a rather stylish reunion during a starry celebration in honor of Chanel’s watches and fine jewelry flagship boutique. While the duo both live in New York (Holmes in Manhattan and Williams in Brooklyn) they don’t cross paths too often. The last time the two appeared together publicly, it was on the cover of Entertainment Weekly in 2018 for a cast reunion portrait.

Of course, both actors were outfitted in Chanel for the New York City event—but they each brought their own personal twists to some of the French brand’s classic pieces. Williams looked the more traditional of the pair, opting for a tweed minidress that she paired with sheer tights. The actor sported her signature blonde pixie cut and opted for a coral lip and dewy skin.

Instead of something like Williams’s LBD, Holmes went with one of her style signatures: an exposed bra layered with a cozy knit cardigan. The actor offered a look at her midriff as she styled her look with a diamond pendant necklace and matching bracelet.

Evan Agostini and Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Williams slipped into a pair of towering peep-toe sandal heels as both actors went with varying sizes of silver Chanel bags.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Holmes paired her lace bra and cardigan set with a fishtail braid and a bold red lip.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Dawson's Creek, which aired from 1998 to 2003, followed a group of friends—played by Holmes, Williams, James Van Der Beek, and Joshua Jackson—as they navigated coming of age in a New England town called Capeside. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Williams recounted her time on the teen drama, saying that the series “taught me how to be responsible, it taught me how to get to work on time, it taught me how to prepare at night for the next day, it taught me sort of like the basics of how to take care of myself.”

Despite several discussions of a potential reboot since the show last aired, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. “There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience,” Holmes told Variety in May. “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.”