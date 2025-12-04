Miley Cyrus Mixes Boho Flair With One Very Big Bag

Forget a bridal era, Miley Cyrus is sticking to her tried-and-true wardrobe signatures. After announcing her engagement to Maxx Morando earlier this week, the star stepped out to do press for Avatar: Fire and Ash in a classically Cyrus look that mixed Boho flair and pure rock and roll.

Cyrus, whose song “Dream As One” appears in the upcoming Avatar film, slipped into a full look from Harris Reed’s spring 2026 show for Nina Ricci. Up top, she layered a gold embroidered waistcoat with a tailored tuxedo jacket. She styled those pieces with a pair of flared black trousers that sat low on her waist and a stack of thick beaded necklaces. The hero piece of Cyrus’s outfit, however, was certainly her gargantuan python-print bag. It was designed with trapezoidal shape and extra long shoulder straps, though Cyrus chose to tote it at her side for full emphasis.

Despite arriving fashionably late to the press conference, Cyrus appeared especially thrilled with her outfit—her bag, in particular. “I blame traffic, but it was really this,” she told the audience, while gesturing to her outfit. “And I brought the bag. Nothing is in it, but it’s good.”

Cyrus then changed into another trademark look that she and her stylist, Bradley Kenneth, sourced straight from the recent spring 2026 season. She wore a plunging black dress by Maison Margiela that blended the look of a suit with the aesthetics of an apron. The bodice was traditionally tailored with lapels, while the skirt had a layered element and a backless portion at the reverse.

On Monday, Cyrus soft-launched her engagement to Morando—who she has been dating since late 2021—at the Avatar premiere in Los Angeles when she wore a goth bridal dress by Gucci and a cushion-cut ring by Jacques Aiche. She later confirmed the news during an interview with Billboard.

Black has been a staple of Cyrus’s style for some time now, and it seems that she has no plans to retire the color anytime soon—engaged era or otherwise.