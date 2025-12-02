It’s rare for Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando to step onto a red carpet together—but when they do, they’re completely aligned on the fashion front. Last night, Cyrus and Morando went full black-tie for the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in coordinating his-and-hers looks.

Cyrus, whose song “Dream as One” appears in the film, chose a glittering mermaid-style number by Gucci for the occasion. Starting off with a sequin, fitted bodice, the dress moved into a flared skirt with voluminous tiers. While Cyrus’s dress was a definite statement, it was her jewelry choices that got everyone talking. The singer wore a selection of silver jewels, most notably a blinding sparkler on her ring finger (or that finger, as some like to call it). The jewel—which was later confirmed to be an engagement ring—is a 14-karat yellow gold cushion-cut ring by Jacquie Aiche.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Cyrus, 33, and Morando, 27, were first linked romantically in 2021. They confirmed their relationship a year later. “We got put on a blind date,” Cyrus told British Vogue.“Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

Cyrus has kept her relationship with Morando, a musician in his own right, low-key—aside from rare outings, like back in early 2025, when they attended the SNL50 anniversary special and the Oscars together. Neither one has spoken about their engagement following Monday’s premiere, but Cyrus recently opened up about their romantic connection.

“He’s very similar to me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “We just don’t take life too seriously.” The pair also collaborated on Cyrus’s recent visual album, Something Beautiful. “I worked with my dad forever,” she said. “I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much.”