An entire red carpet look isn’t complete without the perfect hairstyle to match, and Miley Cyrus proved as such at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night.

After stepping out to the 97th annual Academy Awards with tousled brunette curls, Cyrus finished off her evening with a seemingly whole new ‘do. Cyrus, dressed in a custom Maison Margiela dress and handbag, rocked micro-fringe bangs and a sleek ponytail that trailed down her back. The jagged edge of Cyrus’s bangs suggested that they were done with some rather blunt scissors, and looked a world away from the sultry locks she was wearing just hours before. Cyrus attended the party with her boyfriend Maxx Morando.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier in the evening, Cyrus and Morando hit the main Oscars red carpet in matching black tie outfits. Cyrus opted for a custom McQueen dress and sheer gloves that she elevated with cascading curls that trailed over one shoulder. According to People, hairstylist Bob Recine says he was inspired by eternal cartoon icon Jessica Rabbit.

The singer then showed up at the VF party with what one might call the “Bushwick chop.” E! reports that Cyrus’s bangs were cut on her way to the party, though Recine suggests to People that Miley’s baby bangs cut happened weeks ago. Her va-va-voom hairstyle from earlier in the evening was just hiding them. Whatever the case, it was just what she needed to compliment the edginess of her head-to-toe Margiela moment. Her bleached-out eyebrows cemented the aesthetic.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer has undergone many hair eras over the years—from long brown to that infamous bleach blonde pixie cut—so haphazardly cutting some last-minute fringe doesn’t seem like something that would phase her.

Before her chop, Cyrus had been rocking longer, brow-length bangs with face-framing fringe which she showed off at the SNL50 anniversary and the 2025 Grammys. What’s a few inches in the grand scheme of things?