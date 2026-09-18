Miley Cyrus is entering her Bass Persuades era in all black. Or, well, just “Miley” (she dropped her last name from her social media and professional branding in late August) has a brand-new album, and to celebrate, she stepped out in a Celine look with just the right amount of statement-making severity.

At her album launch party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Thursday night, the star wore a gothic-leaning outfit that played with textures and exuded club-ready edge. She paired Celine’s cotton formfitting tank top with a shiny satin skirt that created a liquid finish. The subdued set was amped up with the hardware in her thick leather belt, which sat low on her hips and featured a platinum medallion, as well as bold double “C” gold branding. Styled by Bradley Kenneth, she finished the look with strappy leather heels, gold jewelry, and perfectly messy blond waves.

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This marked the star’s first red-carpet appearance since news of her godmother Dolly Parton’s passing in late August. Parton was a frequent collaborator and lifelong mentor to the 33-year-old Miley, who recently opened up about her relationship with the country music icon in an interview with Apple Music.

“Dolly has been the first person that when I get a vinyl printed, that’s the first person I send it to since I’ve been making vinyls, and this time around I’m going to send her a vinyl because I always do,” she said, adding that her last conversation with Parton was, serendipitously, about her upcoming album. Bass Persuades, out September 18, is the shape-shifting singer’s 10th studio album. It also marks a step away from rock-and-roll and into synthy, club-driven dance music.

The accompanying album visuals have been decidedly darker too—featuring slinky black sets and bra-forward grunge. Following the album rollout, Miley will be headlining two sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl on October 16 and 18. Surely, there are more moody fashion moments to come.