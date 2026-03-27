Miley Cyrus knows just when to archive the Hannah Montana excess. After embodying her alter ego’s maximalist, high-gloss pop persona in honor of the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special, Cyrus stepped out last night in a stripped-back, stealth-wealth mode.

Arriving to the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, Cyrus traded pop star glitz for look that balanced quiet luxury with a bit of rock end roll edge. She wore matching separates from the Hermès fall 2025 collection that looked straight out of The Matrix. Her jacket riffed on a suit blazer, with sharp, padded shoulders, a structured collar, and an elongated hem. She paired the tailored piece with straight, ankle-length trousers and a pair of black stilettos.

Although the look skewed minimalist, her beauty choices subtly nodded to her past lives. She wore her blonde hair in crimped waves, letting Hannah’s signature curtain bangs tuck to the sides. She finished the look with black eyeliner, a nude lip, and a selection of jewelry by Marli.

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Cyrus had been in full nostalgia mode lately to celebrate the Hannah Montana anniversary special. At the special’s premiere earlier this week, she went full pop star in a custom Rabanne look inspired by the brand’s spring 2024 collection. She wore a glittering sequin cowl neck dress, complete with a Hannah Montana graphic tee placed underneath. Shortly after, Cyrus went even deeper into aughts territory, wearing a McQueen skull print top with low-rise flared denim. For both looks, she rocked Hannah’s signature platinum bangs.

However, as evidenced by her appearance last night, Cyrus’s personal style tends to skew far more pared-back—save for the occasional high-octane Bob Mackie stage costume. She truly lives the best of both worlds.