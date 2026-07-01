Miley Cyrus has just checked another bucket list goal: having her own Barbie. To share the news of her doll’s new release by Mattel, the singer took to social media in a slick, rockstar-worthy look—with a hint of Barbie’s signature pink, of course.

In her announcement post on Instagram Reels, Cyrus wore a sleek black leather Mugler dress in front of her own collection of archival Barbies. The star’s strapless piece, hailing from the brand’s fall 2026 collection by Miguel Castro Freitas, featured a cinched bodice with front seams that created a nipped-in silhouette. A pop of pink came from the piece’s vibrant upper lining, which was a fitting nod to Barbie’s own love for the color.

Cyrus paired her leather dress with a gleaming gold bangle, as well as a set of glossy black slingback pumps. Complemented by lightly brushed blonde locks and a deep nude-pink lip, the singer’s nonchalant look smoothly combined her own edgy style sensibility with Barbie’s feminine glamour.

The star’s ensemble also nodded to her Barbie’s streamlined attire, as well. Cyrus’s own doll is outfitted in an all-black buckled jacket with exaggerated lapels, complete with a matching bralette and trousers. In fact, it’s a recreation of the very same custom Alaïa look Cyrus herself wore while performing her song “Golden Burning Sun” as part of her Something Beautiful: The Film special on Disney+ last year. Cyrus’s post also affirmed her longtime love affair with both Alaïa and Mugler, which she’s worn on numerous occasions and collects within her own wide-ranging personal vintage fashion archive.

The Barbie Signature Miley Cyrus doll. Courtesy of Mattel

As a lifelong Barbie fan, the moment is a truly meaningful one for Cyrus. The star’s social post noted the significance of the release, which also joins Mattel’s Barbie Signature line of iconic female figures — a lineup that, in addition to Cyrus, includes homages to iconic stars like Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue, Mariah Carey, Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner, and more.

“Barbie represents a personal dream of mine,” Cyrus shared in her Instagram Reel. “She’s something I’ll never outgrow as she evolves with me. When I was little, I braided her hair and changed her outfits. As an adult, I treasure my collection I never take out of the box. Holding my Barbie in my hands is a true full circle moment. Now you have a little piece of me and every time you hold her, I hope you’re reminded that I’m rooting for you to chase your own dreams too.”