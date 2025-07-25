Miley Cyrus Goes Full Broadway Diva in Vintage Bob Mackie

Trust Miley Cyrus to have a slice of fashion history casually stashed in her personal archive. For her new Spotify project, Billions Club Live with Miley Cyrus: A Concert Film, the Something Beautiful star turned to a vintage treasure from none other than Bob Mackie.

Cyrus donned a dazzling look from Mackie’s Fall 2002 couture collection, To Broadway, With Love—a show-stopping ensemble featuring high-waisted trousers and a sheer, fur-trimmed blouse, both adorned with crystal embellishments. A devoted collector of Mackie’s archival pieces, Cyrus seems especially drawn to this particular collection. At the 2024 Grammys, she wore several pieces from the same line, including a beaded dance dress and an intricately laced bustier.

“This Bob Mackie piece was from Miley's personal collection; we’ve been holding onto it, waiting for the perfect moment,” Cyrus’s stylist, Bradley Kenneth, said in a statement. “It reminds me of an Erté painting, ornate, glamorous and totally transportive. It felt like the perfect match,” he added.

As has become a signature of Cyrus’s Something Beautiful press tour, the vintage moments didn’t stop at Bob Mackie. During her performance—filmed inside the opulent Art Nouveau landmark Maxim’s in Paris—the star continued her archival homage with not one, but two archival looks from another of her longtime favorites: Thierry Mugler.

For one segment, Cyrus shimmered in a striking turquoise gown from Mugler’s Fall 1992 “Ritz” collection. The sleek, sculptural silhouette—accented with cascading ombré crystals—was styled with dramatic black opera gloves. Later on, she slipped into another dazzling Mugler creation, this time from the house’s fall 1996 “Les Amazones” collection. The look featured a black boydsuit worn with a nipped-in tuxedo jacket.

Courtesy of Spotify

Courtesy of Spotify

With her Something Beatiful era, Cyrus has not only affirmed her status as a musical powerhouse, but also as a dedicated connoseuir of vintage fashion.