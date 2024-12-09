19 Chic Gift Ideas for the Minimalist in Your Life

The holidays are a lot: a lot of food, a lot of family, and a lot of stuff. Tchotchkes and ironic sweaters are always fun, but nothing rivals a sincere and thoughtful present. We asked five minimalists what they plan on giving this year, so you can do away with the knickknacks and focus your efforts on something they’ll really want.

A Magniberg Blanket

I love introducing friends and family to design houses that offer more than one item. And there is never a bad time to give someone a very chic, smart, and cool gift from a brand like Magniberg. This luxurious throw comes in thick virgin wool, and is the coziest, softest blanket for your couch, bed, or car. Based in Copenhagen, Maniberg makes bedding, furniture, towels, and pajamas. The blanket is the gateway!

Available at Beverly’s New York City, 27 Orchard Street, New York, 10002

A Panthella 160 Portable Table Lamp

One the most important furniture pieces in a home is lighting. I can’t stress enough the power of a table lamp and how it can transform a room. This Louis Paulson Portable Panthella in white does a lot for your home and decor, without overpowering the rest of the space.

Chanel Moccasins

Shoes (and diamonds) never go out of style. These Chanel patent-leather moccasins in black calfskin are an essential wardrobe staple for travel, work, and leisure. I love their simplicity with no seam lines, and the slip-on style.

Mies by Detlef Mertins

I have been collecting furniture designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe for years. It is equal parts form, function, and purity—and this incredible monograph documents that fine balance so beautifully.

LESSE Essential Moisturizer

Minimalism is really about refining one’s life to the essentials—and there is no skincare product more essential than this. Luxurious, highly effective, and overflowing with natural vitamin C, it’s one of the best parts of my skincare routine.

Signet Pinky Ring

Timeless and wearable, I bought myself this ring several years ago and I never take it off. The option to engrave makes it an extra thoughtful and personal gift.

Porto’s The Novella Pouch

The perfect gift is a very long, considered letter. Perhaps the only gift more perfect would be encasing that letter in a beautiful leather pouch like this one.

Maison Krasnova Couture Wool Scarf

This wool scarf is an endlessly chic alternative to the ol’ hat and scarf combo.

A Shoehorn That’s Also a Work of Art

I’m getting my husband this solid bronze shoehorn from The Row’s new store in Paris.

Claude Lalanne Ginkgo Earrings

These baubles are so beautiful and whimsical—I’ll be gifting them to my mom this year.

Sophie Bille Brahe Velvet Jewelry Box

I love anything versatile. While it is tiny, this jewelry box effectively houses all your chicest pieces and also doubles as decor, making it a great gift for the woman who’s got (and needs) it all!

Charvet Slippers

I picked up a pair for myself when I was in Paris this September, and I personally don’t think there’s a better way to pamper yourself—or someone else!—than gifting a pair of elevated, beyond-comfy slippers.

Ralph Lauren 888 Madison Candle

Something about a silver candle feels so luxe to me. Not to mention, your home will smell like the Ralph Lauren flagship. You can never go wrong with that.

Devon Woodhill Disc Charm

This year, I’m taking time to personalize my gifts. Whether it’s engraving or embroidering, a touch of personalization can mean the world of a difference to someone. I’ll be putting a lucky recipient’s initials on this gorgeous pendant from Devon Woodhill.

Tomoko Sakai Rinka Mug...

I’ll be giving these to my coworker for her coffee breaks. The flowery shape is so her.

...and Maison de Chocolat’s Orangettes

Plus, I’ll pair the mug with this pack of candied orange slivers. Who doesn’t love a midafternoon chocolate?

One of my favorite things to do is find the perfect Hermes scarf for someone I love. This year, I’m looking for one for my sister, who is working in Tokyo.

Costa Brazil Body Oil

It smells so good, period. And it’s perfect for a sunny holiday, so it will come in handy once spring rolls around.

Toteme Black Silk Bra

This holiday season, I’m looking for sexy and elegant pieces to gift my best friends. This Toteme bralette fits the bill to a T.

Bonailla a la Vista Patatas Fritas Chips

I’m getting this giant can of chips for my son—just because it’s so cute and delicious!