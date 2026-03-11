You know a trend is going to stick when models want to wear it right off the runway. So while trend hunters have recently mobbed Greenwich Village’s 188-year-old pharmacy C.O. Bigelow to purchase a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-approved wide acetate headband, they might want to consider a quick return. Miuccia Prada and the Miu Miu models have spoken. It’s all about the zig-zag comb headband now.

Prada sent a parade of models down the Miu Miu fall/winter 2026 runway on Tuesday wearing the retro hair accessory. It pulled Gemma Ward’s long blonde locks off her face and acted simply as an ornament on another model with short, spiked hair. The latter use proves the piece is about more than just utility.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Many of the guest models who walked in the show—including Chloë Sevigny and closer Gillian Anderson—were topped with the zig-zagging headband as well. And while they may not have been allowed to take home the sheer, sequin-fronted mini dresses or the oversized leather blazer worn on the runway, the hair pieces were apparently fair game. Both Sevigny and Anderson were seen sporting the headbands, in some cases long after the initial event. They kept them on for their respective post-show jaunts around Paris. And when Anderson returned to Miu Miu digs for a brand dinner that night, the accessory was still firmly planted on her head.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anderson and Sevigny weren’t alone in their appreciation for the headpiece. Multiple models were seen leaving Miu Miu still wearing the headband. Not only does it have the approval of actors-turned-models, but the bona fides as well.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like all trends of the 2020s, this is a recycled one. The hair accessory was basically inescapable in the 1990s, seen on the heads of Cher in Clueless, as well as a number of other style icons of the decade. And it’s not like the style has been dormant since then. It has popped up throughout the years in the last three decades. Helmut Lang featured them on the runway in 2014, and Amy Adams wore one to an American Hustle premiere the year prior. Bella Hadid slipped it on in 2022, while Alexa Demie sported it in season two of Euphoria. But nothing gets a trend going quite like Miuccia, and her endorsement of the accessory, immediately followed by a dual cosign of Sevigny and Anderson, seems enough to make this simple headband the next big thing. So, run back to C.O. Bigelow before the zig-zag headbands go the way of the CBK alternative. It won’t be long now.